Jan Sheehan
What Causes Autism: 6 Facts You Need to Know
Article
There are lots of frightening rumors about what causes autism, a mysterious brain disorder, in children. We asked leading experts across the country to get you answers.
The Best Natural Remedies for Kids
Gallery
We've uncovered the natural remedies for kids that really work—and the ones you should never try.
SIDS Prevention Strategies Every Parent Should Know
Video
Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) kills about 3,500 infants every year. Find out about SIDS risk factors, then learn how to prevent SIDS in your baby.
The Fight Against Cavities: How to Care For Big Kids' Teeth
Article
Tooth decay isn't something to brush off: It's actually the most common childhood disease. Save your kid's smile with these healthy habits.
The Fight Against Cavities: How to Care for Babies' Teeth
Article
Tooth decay isn't something to brush off: It's actually the most common childhood disease. Save your kid's smile with these healthy habits.
Is Your Child Safe in the Car?
Video
Experts say that as many as 85 percent of us aren't securing our kids correctly. Take our quiz to see whether you know the latest car-seat recommendations.
Sound Advice for Children's Ears
Article
Your child's ears are prone to all sorts of problems that can cause pain, affect hearing, and even delay language development. That's why it's crucial to keep these delicate little organs healthy. Our guide will show you how.
