Jan Faull, MEd
Toddler Intellectual Development: "My Child Is Speech-Delayed"
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, answers a parent's question about activities that encourage verbalization.
Advertisement
Amicably Maintaining Custody Agreements
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on how to maintain a custody agreement with an uncooperative ex-spouse.
"Is My Husband Playing Favorites?"
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on how to break one parent's tendency to favor one child over the other.
"How Do I Explain My Autistic Son to My Daughter?"
Article
What to say to your daughter when she wants to know about her brother's disability.
"My Kid Shoplifted!"
Article
What to say to your child after he or she was caught shoplifting.
Dealing with Kids' Test Stress
Article
Parenting expert Jan Faull, MEd, gives advice on helping children prepare for tests, and what to do when testing seems to be getting out of hand.
Teens & Inappropriate Reactions to Death
Article
One relative worries about her nephew's reactions to the death of his mother.
Advertisement
Talking with Kids About Inheritable Illnesses
Article
How to talk to your child about your family medical history and genetic illnesses.
How to Spot a Teen Gambling Addiction
Article
Expert advice on recognizing a gambling problem and how to manage it if there is one.
Teens & Inappropriate Reactions to Death
Article
One relative worries about her nephew's reactions to the death of his mother.
Talking with Kids About Inheritable Illnesses
Article
How to talk to your child about your family medical history and genetic illnesses.
How to Spot a Teen Gambling Addiction
Article
Expert advice on recognizing a gambling problem and how to manage it if there is one.
"I Caught My Tween Masturbating"
Video
One parent wonders what to do now that she caught her adolescent daughter masturbating.
Talking with Kids About a Neighborhood Sex Offender
Article
How do I explain to my 9-year-old that a sexual offender lives in the neighborhood?
Advertisement
When One Twin Fights for Independence
Article
Should a parent keep one twin out of a school activity just because her sibling is yearning for independence?
"Why Don't We Give to That Homeless Person?"
Article
Parenting expert Jan Faull, Med, on how parents can tackle the touchy subject of helping the less fortunate without creating a double-standard.
When Should Kids Get Credit Cards?
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on when parents should allow their children to open a line of credit.
"My Kid Stinks at Sports!"
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on how parents keep from feeling guilty about sports failures, and can help their kids enjoy sports -- even when they're not athletic.
Handling Grandmas' Grandparenting Insecurities
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on helping grandparents feel connected to their grandkids.
Is My Child on Drugs?
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on what parents can do if they suspect their child is using drugs.
Is My Child Drinking Behind My Back?
Article
Parenting Expert Jan Faull, MEd, on what to do when your teen socializes with an older, partying crowd.
Advertisement
How to Help Your Teen Find His Bliss
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on how parents can help teens get excited about -- and take charge of -- their futures.
Should Parents Use Cell Phones to Monitor Teens?
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, on parents' use of technology to keep tabs on their tweens and teens.
Is My Kid Having Sex? A Lesson in Sex Ed for Parents of Teens
Article
Advice for parents about the signs that your child may be sexually active and how to talk about it from parenting expert Jan Faull, MEd, plus sex education resources for teenagers and parents.
When Teens Make Out in Public
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, advises parents on how to deal with their kids' public make-out sessions.
"Stop Rolling Your Eyes at Me!"
Article
Parenting expert Jan Faull, MEd, helps one mom cope with her young daughter's exasperated eye-rolling.
4 Hints on Being a Gracious Grandparent
Article
Jan Faull, MEd, gives grandparents basic tenets to respect when it comes to their children's children.
Curfews for Teens: What's Appropriate for High Schoolers?
Article
Have a sophomore who loves to go to parties with seniors and wants to stay out just as late? Researcher and child development specialist Jan Faull, MEd, weighs in on how to decide on the right curfew for your child based on his age.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com