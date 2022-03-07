Jamie Pacton
This Hairdresser's Kindness Toward a Boy with Autism Is Winning the Internet
Article
A hairdresser's act of kindness highlights why it's important to meet kids with autism on their level.
10 Wins for Kids with Special Needs in 2016
Article
It turns out, 2016 was a good year for kids with special needs!
Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Great Kids' Books to Add to Your List
Article
Need holiday gift ideas? Check out these 10 fun books for kids of all ages!
Sign Up for Sensory-Friendly Santa Time at a Mall Near You
Article
Malls across the nation are opening early on December 4, 2016 so kids with sensory issues and special needs can meet Santa.
Treating an Autistic Person Like a Person Doesn't Make You a Hero, It Makes You Human
Article
My son shouldn't be an object upon whom others can perform so-called "good deeds."
This Mom of a Child with Special Needs' Open Letter to Their Neighbors Really Hits Home
Article
We can all benefit from the message behind this letter.
The Dad of This Girl With Autism Can't Believe What Police Did After Her Public Meltdown
Article
Two police officers surprised a dad and his autistic daughter with this act of kindness.
How We Make Fourth of July Work for Our Family
Article
The mom of two boys—one with autism, the other with sensory issues and anxiety—explains how her family celebrates this often-raucous holiday, amping up the fun in a way that works for them.
Mom to Parent Who Excluded Her Son: "If You Knew More About Down Syndrome You Wouldn't Have Made This Decision"
Article
This mom's letter about her son with Down Syndrome being the only child excluded from a birthday party went viral.
3 Off-the-Beaten-Path Families
Article
Ever thought about moving to another country, making your home on a boat, or (literally) buying the farm? These three families did—and made it work! Let their stories inspire you. 
Happy Tears! What a Stranger Said to the Mom of a Child With Down Syndrome Restores Our Faith in Humanity
Article
Pam de Almeida took to Facebook to explain how a stranger in a coffee shop moved her to tears.
Lessons From the Year We Didn't Have Support for My Autistic Son
Article
While living away from the support services and networks she had built for her autistic son, this mom learned some important lessons about her family and herself.
Adaptoys Let People Living with Paralysis Join the Game
Article
These adapted versions of popular toys allow people with physical disabilities to play with their families.
Why This Store Clerk Is the Everyday Hero Special Needs Families Dream Of
Article
When a grocery store clerk graciously helped her blind, autistic daughter through a meltdown, this mom shared her gratitude in a heartfelt Facebook post.
Want to Know What It's Like to Have Autism? Watch This Video
Article
This powerful video shows what it's like for a child with autism to navigate a crowded mall.
Tips for Teaching Kids with Autism to Swim and How to Find Lessons Near You
Article
Autistic kids can benefit tremendously from swimming lessons. Here, some practical tips on how to teach them to swim.
What's It Like to Have a Child with an Invisible Disability?
Article
One mom sheds light on the challenges of living with her son's invisible disabilities.
Simulator Training Offered for Caregivers of Kids with Complex Needs
Article
Parents and caregivers of kids with complex medical needs are now receiving simulator training from a home care agency in New Jersey.
15 Things Not to Say to the Parent of a Child with Special Needs
Video
From the dreaded phrases to avoid to the right questions to ask, here's the best way to support a parent whose child has special needs.
This May Be the Cause of Health Problems for Those with Down Syndrome
Article
A new study has found a genetic link between Down syndrome and several other serious health issues.
How an Amazing Nonprofit Is Helping Refugee Families Affected by Autism
Article
A Global Voice for Autism helps autistic kids and their families in underserved, conflict-affected areas.
Fewer Restrictions on ABLE Accounts Make It Easier to Save for Kids with Disabilities
Article
Last week, the IRS lifted restrictions on ABLE accounts, making these tax-free savings accounts easier to open, operate, and use.
This Santa Broke Protocol for a Boy with Autism, and the Result Is Heartwarming
Article
We love how this mall Santa went above and beyond the call of duty to connect with a little boy on the spectrum.
Kids with Certain Disabilities Are at Greater Risk of Maltreatment, Study Finds
Article
A new study of kids with disabilities and birth defects has found some are more likely to be mistreated than others.
Autism Rates Rise Again, But There's More to the Story
Article
The CDC announced that 1 in 45 kids are now diagnosed with ASD, the highest rate ever. But here's why we shouldn't panic.
