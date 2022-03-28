Iya Mystique Faodugun
Iya Mystique Faodugun, M.S., CFSD, CBS, CLE, CBE
Iya Mystique Faodugun is a full-spectrum birth worker, member of the Queer Doula Network, and student midwife at Commonsense Childbirth School of Midwifery, the first and only privately Black-owned, nationally accredited midwifery school in the United States. They have served as a midwifery school instructor, lactation educator, childbirth educator, doula/birth work trainer, guest lecturer, and workshop facilitator specializing in the topics of trauma-informed care, inclusivity, intersectionality, anti-Blackness, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.