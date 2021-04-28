Isabel Jones
Chrissy Teigen Said She's 'Full of Regret' for Not Looking at Son Jack's Face When He Was Born
"I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Starting a Podcast
The Duchess of Sussex asked her husband to announce the news because "it sounds really nice with your accent."
Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election
The Duchess of Sussex is making royal history once again.
Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Her "Difficult Pregnancy"
Teigen is currently on "super serious" bed rest.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have Welcomed a Second Child Together
Brody confirmed the news in an unconventional way.
Meghan Markle Delivered an Emotional Speech About Black Lives Matter to Graduates
“I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered.”
Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Respond to Rumors That They Both Are Pregnant
People are... bored.
Aaron Carter Is Expecting His First Child with Girlfriend Melanie Martin
“I’m going to be a busy father for sure."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Final Royal Engagement with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Though this appearance marks the Sussexes' last as senior members of the royal family, there are already notable differences in how they're being treated.
Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret Is Finally Getting the Hollywood Treatment
Judy Blume's coming-of-age classic will be adapted into a film 50 years after its release.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together
The pair wed (twice) in 2019.
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence Following the Death of Husband Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna
The late basketball star's wife of nearly 19 years released a statement concerning the tragedy.
The Internet Is Coming to Taylor Swift's Defense After an Alt-Right Troll Tweeted About Her Egg Count
Word to the wise: Never reduce a woman to her reproductive parts.
