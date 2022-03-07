Irina Gonzalez

It's a Good Week for Bad Bunny
10 time Latin American Music Award Nominee, Bad Bunny, is having a good week.
Economists Estimate That Cost of Living Will Increase $5,200 This Year Because of Inflation Tax
The average U.S. household can expect to pay an extra $433 per month to keep up with the same lifestyle they had last year. Here's why.
The Library of Congress' new Immigrant Archive Project will make thousands of U.S. immigrant stories available for you and your family to watch.
It's OK to find joy during difficult times. Here's how one of our favorite ways to spend time with familia is also a great way to boost endorphins.
Groupon can't guarantee that my toddler will enjoy a ninja-themed indoor park or an interactive aquarium. But it can guarantee that we try all of these activities without going over our travel budget.
A child under 2 years old can fly on your lap for free—which can feel like a great excuse to travel with a baby for no additional cost. But believe me when I tell you: Buy the extra plane seat.
Happy little Asian girl with sunglasses smiling joyfully and enjoying family bonding time with mother, having fun in the swimming pool on Summer vacations
You're probably already schlepping kids far and wide for weddings and the like. Here's how—and why—to turn it into a vacation to save major travel money.
Talking to family about your choice to stop drinking alcohol can be tough. This Sober Latinx parent shows us the importance of prioritizing our own limits.
My Family Drained Our Savings to Buy a House in This Crazy Real Estate Market—And We Have No Regrets
Draining your entire savings, mid-pandemic, when you have a toddler and a new job, is scary. Any financial advisor would have said: Don't do that. But we went ahead with the plan anyway.