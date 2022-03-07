Irina Gonzalez
It's a Good Week for Bad Bunny 
Article
10 time Latin American Music Award Nominee, Bad Bunny, is having a good week.
Economists Estimate That Cost of Living Will Increase $5,200 This Year Because of Inflation Tax
Article
The average U.S. household can expect to pay an extra $433 per month to keep up with the same lifestyle they had last year. Here's why.
Teaching Kids About the American Immigrant Experience Is Now Easier
Article
The Library of Congress' new Immigrant Archive Project will make thousands of U.S. immigrant stories available for you and your family to watch.
Watching These Latinx Families Dance on TikTok is the Mood Boost We All Need
Article
It's OK to find joy during difficult times. Here's how one of our favorite ways to spend time with familia is also a great way to boost endorphins.
Why All Parents Should Use Groupon When They Travel
Article
Groupon can't guarantee that my toddler will enjoy a ninja-themed indoor park or an interactive aquarium. But it can guarantee that we try all of these activities without going over our travel budget.
Why Budgeting for an Extra Plane Seat for Your Baby is Worth the Money
Article
A child under 2 years old can fly on your lap for free—which can feel like a great excuse to travel with a baby for no additional cost. But believe me when I tell you: Buy the extra plane seat.
How to Budget for Family Travel Around Big Life Events
Article
You're probably already schlepping kids far and wide for weddings and the like. Here's how—and why—to turn it into a vacation to save major travel money.
5 Ways To Set Boundaries With Familia When Staying Sober
Article
Talking to family about your choice to stop drinking alcohol can be tough. This Sober Latinx parent shows us the importance of prioritizing our own limits.
My Family Drained Our Savings to Buy a House in This Crazy Real Estate Market—And We Have No Regrets
Article
Draining your entire savings, mid-pandemic, when you have a toddler and a new job, is scary. Any financial advisor would have said: Don't do that. But we went ahead with the plan anyway.
Why Are So Many Moms Solely Responsible for Child Care Costs?
Article
If you're a mom in a relationship with your baby's father—say married, partnered, living together, etc.—I want to ask: Why is it only up to you to take care of the kids?
Why I Budget for the Holidays on January 1
Article
This year, I finally learned to budget for the end-of-year gift-buying season since day one—January 1, that is. And you can, too.
Why Do We Judge Other Moms' Financial Choices?
Article
Despite preparing for parenthood as much as I could, I was not ready for the culture that surrounds moms judging other moms in all things—including our family's personal financial choices. 
We Make Six Figures But Student Loans and Daycare Are Keeping Us Broke
Article
Currently, one in eight Americans has student loan debt, and 63.1 million have children under 18 living at home. We're in both camps, and we're broke.
Finding the Right Label For Your Child's Identity Helps Them Feel Seen
Article
Self-identifying labels are important to the queer community. Here's what labels mean to kids and why they are important in supporting identity exploration and mental health.
I Feel Nervous That My Spanish Isn't Good Enough to Speak to My Baby, But Here's Why I'm Getting Over That
Article
I never imagined how difficult it would be to raise a bilingual son and teach him to learn Spanish as I did growing up. But I've learned there are other ways to raise a proud bicultural kid.
How I'm Preparing for Postpartum Anxiety as an Already Anxious Person
Article
If you are a pregnant woman who already has a generalized anxiety disorder, you may be at higher risk for postpartum anxiety. Here's how to prepare.
