Inez Woody is a freelance copywriter and business owner at Woody Suite & Co., a creative ad agency designing conversational story-driven copy for creatives. She is the coauthor and editor of the book, Sis, Stand on My Shoulders, a collection of letters written with the twenty-something-year-old woman in mind. She was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. When she's not writing at her favorite coffee shop, Inez can be found researching and obsessing over her family's lineage, scrolling social media and watching reality TV. She loves chocolate, spontaneous road trips and attending Chicago festivals. Inez is a mom to a 19-year-old son, Isaiah.