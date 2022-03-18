I. W. Gregorio (she/her) is a practicing surgeon by day, award-winning YA writer by night. Her debut novel, None of the Above, was a finalist for the 2016 Lambda Literary Award and a 2015 Publisher's Weekly Flying Start. It has also been banned by the Leander, TX School District, and is on the infamous "Krause List" that Texas Rep. Matt Krause worries "might make students feel discomfort." Her second novel, This Is My Brain in Love, was an Amazon Best Book and won the 2021 Schneider Family Book Award. She is proud to be a board member of interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth, and is a founding member of We Need Diverse Books™ and its former VP of Development. Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Newsweek, San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News, New York Daily News, Scientific American, and Journal of General Internal Medicine, among others. A recovering ice hockey player, she lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and two children.