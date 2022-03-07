Holly Robinson
The Sex Life of New Moms
Video
Your sex life may never be the same again -- it'll be better!
Making Time for Husband After Baby
Article
Your sex life hasn't changed forever just because baby came along.
Weird Sex Dreams During Pregnancy, Explained
Article
Expert advice on what could be causing you to have out-of-the-ordinary sexual fantasy dreams during pregnancy.
Can Sex Cause a Miscarriage?
Article
Expert advice on whether having pregnant sex and uterine contractions during an orgasm has the potential to cause a miscarriage during pregnancy.
Breastfeeding and Sex
Article
Leaking milk, constant feedings—no wonder you're not in the mood! But you can reclaim some of the pre-baby passion.
Vaginal Noises During Post-Baby Sex
Article
Expert advice on one new mom's embarrassing vaginal noise and discomfort.
Could Last-Trimester Sex Harm Your Baby?
Article
If you're comfortable having intercourse in the final weeks before your baby's born, then so is your baby.
Your Baby from 4 to 6 Months: Personality!
Article
The sight of you makes your 4-month-old baby smile, and he may fuss when you leave, both signs that his social development at 4 months is right on track. Learn about his emotional and language development, and see what other 4 month old milestones your baby should have!
Happy Parents, Happy Kids
Article
We're so accustomed to making our children the center of our world, but experts say that your marriage needs just as much nurturing.
Your Guide to Parenting a 2-Year-Old
Article
From 22 to 24 months, your toddler will begin testing her powers (and your patience). Here, a game plan for surviving and celebrating this important stage. 
Your Baby from 16 to 18 Months: Baby's Language Development
Article
Once toddlers figure out that everything has a name, they want to label their world.
Your Baby from 13 to 15 Months: Baby's First Steps
Article
Walking is a big event -- and once your baby does it, life will never quite be the same!
Your Child from 31 to 33 Months: Getting Creative and Assertive
Article
Skillful fingers, creative minds, budding self-confidence -- and a tendency to tell tall tales.
Your Baby from 28 to 30 Months: Reading & Writing
Article
Your toddler picks up a book as if she can read, scribbles her name (sort of), and wants to play with other kids. Now if only she could share...
Your Baby from 22 to 24 Months: Improved Language & Motor Skills
Article
Discoveries, frustrations, achievements -- they're all in a day's play for a toddler.
Your Baby from 19 to 21 Months: Curiosity and Independence
Article
Every day is full of new challenges, from taking the stairs to scaling the couch. Don't you wish you could bottle that energy? 
Your Baby from 16 to 18 Months: Language and Motor Skills
Article
Once toddlers figure out that everything has a name, they want to label their world.
Your Baby from 13 to 15 Months: Walking & Making Buddies
Article
When will your baby learn to walk? So much depends on temperament, body build -- even birth order. Find out what leads to those first steps.
Your Baby From 10 to 12 Months: Pinching & Pulling
Article
Walking gets all the fanfare, but mastering the pincer grasp leads to a whole world of discoveries.
Your Baby From 7 to 9 Months: Crawling
Article
Crawling gives baby a taste of independence -- and a new view of the world.
Is Masturbation After Marriage Normal?
Article
Expert advice for one mom and wife who feels guilty and worries that masturbating after marriage and children is not normal.
Your Baby from Birth to 3 Months
Article
There's more to your newborn baby than meets the eye. Here's what's going on inside his head.
Romance After Remarriage
Article
It's difficult for all parents to carve out private couple time, but it is particularly tough when you're in a stepfamily. Here's how the two of you can find space for some spice in your marriage.
Make School Less Scary
Article
The 7 most common fears children have -- and how to overcome them.
Afternoon Angst: Getting Through Your Baby's 'Witching' Hour
Article
Is 4 p.m. the absolute worst time of day for your baby? Find out why he's so fussy—and what you can do to help calm him down.
