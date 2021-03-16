Holly Rizzuto Palker

Pesach, the Hebrew word for Passover, is an eight-day festival representing rebirth and new beginnings. This Jewish springtime celebration is also an inspiring lesson all about social justice and freedom.
The first night of Hanukkah 2020 is December 10, and this year more than any other is a great opportunity to take extra time to teach your family about the Jewish holiday that celebrates the power of light and miracles.
From Legos to seashells, these menorah crafts make great keepsakes and use simple materials you probably already have on hand. Get tips for making them, plus our favorite store-bought menorahs for kids.
Kids Can Learn to Rap From Home with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme Virtual Classes
During quarantine, my daughter and I had an incredible experience learning to freestyle through Freestyle Love Supreme Academy. Now the improv troupe is offering virtual summer classes for kids and teens.
Even as social distancing rules loosen, life is far from returning to normal, especially for parents with preexisting conditions, pregnant women, and parents home with newborns who are at a higher risk for becoming severely ill from COVID-19.
From prenatal Zoom sessions to FaceTiming from the delivery room, the pandemic has changed how doulas work. But by keeping communication the focus, new parents can get the guidance they need no matter the mediums required.