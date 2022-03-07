Holly Pevzner

From color shifts to varicose veins, having and carrying a baby changes you. Here are seven surprising things that may happen to your vagina during pregnancy.
Believe it or not, your kid's repetitive habits—from shirt sucking to Play-Doh sniffing—might be helping them regulate their senses.
Slather their head with bug-killing shampoo, remove crawlers by hand, or buy a huge tub of mayo? If you’re bugging out, take heart: Lice is harder to transmit than you might think, and there are effective treatments available.
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
How to Store Breast Milk
Video
Here's how to safely and securely store breast milk for future feedings.
We're Latina, Moms, and Therapists: Here Are 5 Ways We're Transitioning Our Kids to In-Person Learning
Article
Class is in session, and with that comes a mix of emotions, especially for those kids making the switch from distance learning. Here’s how Latina therapist moms are helping their own children navigate the feels, big and small, as they settle back in.
Baby, it's cold outside! Here's how to keep your little one safe from the elements this winter.
Most pregnant women experience Braxton Hicks, which are false contractions that prepare the body for delivery. Find out what factors influence when they begin.
Scared of getting a tear down there? Here's why vaginal tears happen—and what you can do about it before and after birth.