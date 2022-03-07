Holly Pevzner
7 Unexpected Ways Your Vagina Changes During Pregnancy
Article
From color shifts to varicose veins, having and carrying a baby changes you. Here are seven surprising things that may happen to your vagina during pregnancy.
Advertisement
4 Quirky Kid Behaviors That Actually Have Purpose
Article
Believe it or not, your kid's repetitive habits—from shirt sucking to Play-Doh sniffing—might be helping them regulate their senses.
3 Ways to Treat Lice—and How to Know if Your Child Really Has Them
Article
Slather their head with bug-killing shampoo, remove crawlers by hand, or buy a huge tub of mayo? If you’re bugging out, take heart: Lice is harder to transmit than you might think, and there are effective treatments available.
Baby Eczema Causes and Treatment: A Parent's Guide
Video
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
How to Store Breast Milk
Video
Here's how to safely and securely store breast milk for future feedings.
We're Latina, Moms, and Therapists: Here Are 5 Ways We're Transitioning Our Kids to In-Person Learning
Article
Class is in session, and with that comes a mix of emotions, especially for those kids making the switch from distance learning. Here’s how Latina therapist moms are helping their own children navigate the feels, big and small, as they settle back in.
Baby's First Winter: How to Protect Newborns in Cold Weather
Article
Baby, it's cold outside! Here's how to keep your little one safe from the elements this winter.
Advertisement
When Do Braxton Hicks Contractions Start?
Article
Most pregnant women experience Braxton Hicks, which are false contractions that prepare the body for delivery. Find out what factors influence when they begin.
Vaginal Tearing During Childbirth: What You Need to Know
Article
Scared of getting a tear down there? Here's why vaginal tears happen—and what you can do about it before and after birth.
Baby's First Winter: How to Protect Newborns in Cold Weather
Article
Baby, it's cold outside! Here's how to keep your little one safe from the elements this winter.
When Do Braxton Hicks Contractions Start?
Article
Most pregnant women experience Braxton Hicks, which are false contractions that prepare the body for delivery. Find out what factors influence when they begin.
Vaginal Tearing During Childbirth: What You Need to Know
Article
Scared of getting a tear down there? Here's why vaginal tears happen—and what you can do about it before and after birth.
Three Latino Dads on Why Fathers Need Better Community
Article
Mom isn't the only one who needs pals. Here's how three dads are navigating fatherhood with a little help from their friends.
These Fitness Groups Are Here to Empower New Parents, Even Virtually
Article
Getting fit and building relationships does every body good. See how these tribes found motivation through the power of sisterhood.
Advertisement
What is Vernix Caseosa?
Article
Many newborns are covered in a white, cheesy substance called vernix caseosa. Learn more about the vernix definition and its benefits.
Do Postpartum Belts Really Work?
Article
Corsets and other postpartum waist trainers may be trendy, but are they on target? We asked the experts if you can corset your way back to your pre-baby body.
Vagina After Birth: What to Expect and How to Soothe the Pain
Article
Wondering about your vagina after giving birth? We broke down what to expect and rounded up some mom-loved, doctor-approved postpartum remedies to make your lady parts feel better.
Food Aversions in Pregnancy: Why Your Favorite Foods Are Now Gross
Article
The pregnant woman's guide to food aversions: Why they happen (to about half of all pregnant women!) and what you can do about them.
4 Allergy-Friendly Pets
Article
Choosing the right pet can be a challenge when little ones (or parents!) have allergies. Find out which animals are a fit for your family.
10 Things You Never Knew About Meconium
Video
Think dark, gross, and sometimes dangerous. Here's what you need to know meconium.
Will You Poop During Labor?!
Article
No one wants to talk about it, but everyone wants to know if it'll happen. Here, the scoop on pooping during labor.
Advertisement
How to Do Perineal Massage
Article
Don't squirm at the thought of getting hands-on down there—practicing perineal massage in pregnancy can help prepare your birth canal for delivery, and may even reduce your risk of tearing.
Can You Drink Alcohol While Breastfeeding?
Article
Drinking while breastfeeding is perfectly fine in moderation. Find the answers to your most frequently asked questions here.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com