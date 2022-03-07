Holly Carter

Helping the environment can feel overwhelming. But Karla Souza is committed to doing her part and showing her kids that there's value in trying, even when it's not always perfect.
What does it look like when a whole family spreads goodness in the world? Read on to meet four incredibly caring clans, nominated by Parents readers and chosen by judges who know a thing or two about sharing the love.
Many kids have spent more than a year doing “school lite,” and as they switch back to all classroom, all the time, they may struggle to adjust. Prep them for the new new normal by helping them tackle five anticipated kid difficulties.
Transitioning from chemically straightened hair to your natural texture can be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. If you’re considering it, in the middle of the process, or simply want to define your curls more, here’s the inspiration and advice you need.