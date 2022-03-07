Hollee Actman Becker
This Baby Is Being Squeezed Into a Glass Tube for a Good Reason
Article
No, this baby is not stuck. Yes, they're fine. It's just a Pigg-O-Stat.
Advertisement
How to Talk About 9/11 With Your Kids
Video
Are your kids learning about 9/11 at school? Here are some tips for helping them understand that terrible day.
Can Teething Cause a Fever in Babies?
Article
Teething might raise your baby's temperature, but usually not enough to be considered a fever, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Here's how to tell if your child is teething or sick.
The Surprising Thing That Might Make Your Kid a Better Reader
Article
A study has found that a healthy diet can affect your kid's reading ability.
First Baby Born in U.S. After Uterus Transplant from Dead Donor
Article
A baby girl born at Cleveland Clinic is making history and offering hope to women with uterine factor infertility.
Can Stress During Pregnancy Cause Autism?
Article
You might want to take a few deep breaths before you read this.
Did Your Kids Wreck You? See These Awesome Before and After Shots from Got Toddlered
Article
"It's like watching a caterpillar transform into a butterfly, only in reverse."
Advertisement
College Student Photoshops His Adult Self Into Childhood Photos
Article
In case you ever wondered what it would be like if you could time travel, check this out.
Ever Have Too Much Fun on a Vacation? Jimmy Fallon's Kids (Hilariously) Did
Article
A family trip to the aquarium didn't quite go as planned.
Did Your Kids Wreck You? See These Awesome Before and After Shots from Got Toddlered
Article
"It's like watching a caterpillar transform into a butterfly, only in reverse."
College Student Photoshops His Adult Self Into Childhood Photos
Article
In case you ever wondered what it would be like if you could time travel, check this out.
Ever Have Too Much Fun on a Vacation? Jimmy Fallon's Kids (Hilariously) Did
Article
A family trip to the aquarium didn't quite go as planned.
This New Period Guide Gets Real About Puberty for Tweens
Article
It's an honest, funny, and unafraid look at a girl's changing body.
You Won't Believe Why This Reality Star Got Mom Shamed
Article
Audrey Roloff's followers were apparently not a fan of her baby's outfit.
Advertisement
You Need to Check Out This Viral 'Body Vs. Baby' Instagram Feed
Article
Say hello to your new favorite Instagram account!
Bill Murray Helps a Couple Make an Epic Pregnancy Reveal
Article
The actor helped some expectant Cubs fans tell their family they're expecting.
This Family of 6 Just Got Rescued By The Hogwarts Express!
Article
When a family needed help, they got it in the most magical way possible. 
Do We Have to Make Every Halloween Costume Sexy?
Article
The Internet is not down with this sexy Stranger Things costume.
'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Offers Advice to Mom-to-Be Kylie Jenner
Article
Enjoy your friends while you can, Kylie!
UK Teens Say They're Sick of Social Media
Article
Two-thirds of the kids said they wouldn't mind if social media had never been invented. Yeah, right...
Is Baby #2 on the Way for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen?
Article
The star says she will try IVF again as she and Legend try for a second child.
Advertisement
Mom Shares the Honest (and Hilarious) Things You Really Want to Say to Unsolicited Parenting Advice
Article
"You should sleep when the baby sleeps".... the baby doesn't sleep, Susan... so what now?
This Brave Mama Kept Going After Getting Shot in Las Vegas
Article
Instead of running, the new mom shielded her fiance after he'd been shot in the head.
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Get Real About Prenatal Depression
Article
Comedian Jenny Mollen has suffered with both postpartum depression and prenatal depression—and hopes to bring attention to both issues.
Should Kids Take Social Media 101?
Article
Kids in England will now be offered guides in school to help them better understand what they are signing up for—maybe our kids need this, too.
We Think This Mom Needs to Chill Out a Little About Dirty Diapers
Article
The mother of seven posted a PSA about another mom who left her baby in a dirty diaper in Target.
This Mom's Crazy Catastrophic Morning Will Make You Feel a Little Better About Yours
Article
When was the last time you had to deal with a sock fire and a dead squirrel before 7 am?
Panera's CEO Challenges Fast Food CEOs to Eat Their Kids' Meals for a Week
Article
Because healthy kids' meals should be the norm, not the exception.
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com