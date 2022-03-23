Hitha Herzog

Hitha Herzog lives in a world where fashion, retail, finance, investigative journalism, and data research all co-exist in perfect harmony—a.k.a., New York City. She is the Chief Research Officer of H Squared Research, LLC, a data-driven research firm for registered investment advisors. She is also a consumer spending columnist at Newsweek and the author of the book Black Market Billions: How Organized Retail Crime Funds Terrorists, published by FT Press. Hitha also uses her expertise in the retail space to advise start-ups in Silicon Valley and with Parsons The New School of Fashion incubator XRC Labs, while teaching a class on social commerce. She has made numerous television appearances as a national retail and consumer spending expert for NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, and MSNBC. She was a contributor and co-host on Fox Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" and has been a correspondent and contributor at Bloomberg TV and CNBC. Forbes magazine recently named her as "one of the most influential South Asian women in the United States."