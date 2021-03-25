Helen Murphy
Newborn Baby Goes Viral for Making Hilarious Facial Expression Immediately After C-Section
The baby girl was born in Rio de Janeiro on February 13.
Utah Mom Called 911 When Hungry Baby Needed Formula — and Police Officers Brought It to Her
"This is my fifth kid and this has never happened," mom Shannon Bird said on the 911 call.
Bad Dog! This Collar Translates All of Your Dog's Barks Into Curse Words
The collar is the latest offering from the company MSCHF, which is known for creating viral products.
Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy After Sexual Abuse Allegations
Boy Scouts of America has faced increasing legal costs due to multiple sexual abuse lawsuits.
Dwyane Wade Wants to Give His 12-Year-Old Child Zaya ‘the Best Opportunity to Be Her Best Self'
Dwyane Wade recalled his 12-year-old saying, "'Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I'm ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her, I would love for you guys to call me Zaya'"
Tori Roloff Confirms Daughter Lilah Is a Little Person, Explains C-Section Was Due to 'Dwarfism'
Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, in November.
Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mom Andrea Has a Brain Tumor: 'We Don't Know What Is Going to Happen'
Taylor Swift first revealed her mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.
9-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Undergoing Final Chemotherapy Treatment
The boy was diagnosed with cancer when he was 6 years old.
Ashley Graham Talks Sex While Pregnant: 'This Has to Be a Normal Conversation Among Mothers'
The first time mom-to-be is expecting a baby boy with her husband Justin Ervin.
Magician Criss Angel Says His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Is Back: 'He Had a Relapse'
Criss Angel's son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015.
Ray J's Pregnant Wife Princess Love Claims He Left Her and Daughter 'Stranded' in Las Vegas
Princess Love is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.
Texas Woman Brings Animal Shelter's Kill Rate From 100 Percent to Zero Percent
Kayla Denney recently won the Petco Foundation's Unsung Hero award.
Bay Area Teacher Remixes Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Into an Inspiring Anthem for Her Students
Second-grade teacher Dorothy Mallari included the line: "I just took an ELA test / Turns out I’m 100 percent that smart."
Grandfather Charged with Negligent Homicide in Death of Toddler Who Fell from Cruise Ship
1-year-old Chloe Wiegand died this summer while aboard a cruise ship.
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Expecting 6th Child After Heartbreaking Miscarriages
On Monday, James Van Der Beek revealed that he and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek are expecting another baby.
