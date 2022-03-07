Heather Morgan Shott

Experts answer your biggest questions around hypoallergenic formula and advise where to find it during the formula shortage.
Interested in cord blood banking? We spoke with experts to learn about the pros and cons, as well as the difference between public and private cord blood banking.
Want to give your little one some extra nutrition, but worried about what he can chew? We've rounded up some of the best finger foods for babies with no teeth.
Fiber-filled plums or prunes are a safe, natural way to cure constipation. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh plums or prunes.
Potassium-filled potato puree makes a wonderful mix-in with a variety of vegetables. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make potato puree.
Avocados are rich in brain-boosting omega-3s, and they have a buttery, creamy texture that many babies love. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to make this ideal first food for your baby.
Calcium-rich spinach makes a nutritious puree for older babies. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make spinach puree.
Rich in vitamin A and fiber, green beans are a nutritious addition to a baby's diet. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make green bean puree.
An antioxidant-packed superfood, blueberries add a pleasing contrast to sweet fruit purees. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh or frozen blueberries.
Peaches are rich in beta-carotene and potassium, and their mild, sweet flavor makes them an ideal first fruit. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh or frozen peaches.
Fiber-filled peas are an ideal first veggie. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh or frozen peas.
Filled with vitamin A and potassium, butternut squash is a nutritious addition to baby's diet. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make butternut squash puree.
Homemade pear puree is sweet, filled with fiber, and rich in vitamin C. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to make this ideal first food for your baby.
Potassium-rich banana puree adds creaminess to other fruit purees, and it adds sweetness to yogurt. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to make this ideal first food for your baby.
Homemade applesauce is mildly sweet, filled with fiber, and rich in vitamin C. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to make this ideal first fruit for your baby.
Beta carotene-rich carrots are a nutritious addition to baby's diet. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make carrot puree.
Beta carotene-rich sweet potatoes are a nutritious addition to baby's diet. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make sweet potato puree.
Add variety to your baby's diet with antioxidant-rich beets. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make beet puree.
Bright and delicious, asparagus is high in several vitamins and nutrients, including iron, calcium, and vitamin A. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make asparagus puree.
Loaded with vitamin C, iron, and other nutrients, pumpkin is a nutritious addition to baby's diet. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make pumpkin puree.
High in vitamins A and K, fiber-filled broccoli is healthy and filling. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to make broccoli puree.
Luscious papaya is filled with folate and vitamin C. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree papayas.
Rich in vitamins C and A, nectarines are very similar to peaches and make a delicious puree. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh nectarines.
Bursting with B and C vitamins, strawberries are a treat for babies older than nine months. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh or frozen strawberries.
Antioxidant-rich cherries add a pleasing contrast to sweeter fruit purees. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to learn how to puree fresh or frozen cherries.
