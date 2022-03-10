Heather Marcoux

Heather Marcoux is a freelance writer and editor with a background in broadcasting. She's written for TV, radio, print, and digital.
How to Talk to Your Kids About the New Masking Guidelines
Article
Per new CDC guidelines, masking is now a "personal preference" in most places, and for some kids this change is scary. We need to address their comfort and readiness when it comes to putting the masks away.
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com