Heather Gowen Walsh

Your kid is bound to catch something this winter, so make sure you're ready. Get the lowdown on 10 common childhood illnesses—and tips for helping her recover faster. Knowing the common symptoms, and when your child needs to see a doctor, will help make this cold and flu season a manageable one.
Yes, your new baby rocks -- but your life as a new mom might be a little rocky. We talked to experts about some of the big issues we're all guaranteed to face, including dilemmas with breastfeeding, work, and losing the baby weight. Here are their best strategies for coping with each one.