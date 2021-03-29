Harriet Sokmensuer
Authorities Investigating TikTok Video That May Show Missing Arkansas Teen
Article
Some think the girl in the video, who silently stares at the camera and appears to have black eyes, may be Cassie Compton.
Minnesota Boy, 14, Is Killed by 'Extremely Aggressive' German Shepherd at Family's Breeding Farm
Article
The dog had been purchased from Poland six months ago.
Ohio Woman Is Tased and Arrested After Refusing to Wear Mask at Middle-School Football Game
Article
Alecia Kitts was asked to put her mask on or leave for violating the school's policy.
Body of Child Believed to be Braylen Noble, Missing 3-Year-Old with Autism, Is Found in Pool
Article
Authorities had previously searched the pool at his family's Ohio apartment complex days earlier.
Ohio Police Search for Missing 3-Year-Old with Autism After He Fell from Window, Then Disappeared
Article
Braylen Noble's family has asked the public to stop spreading rumors as they search for the little boy, who is nonverbal.
39 Missing Children Located in Georgia Sex Trafficking Sting Operation
Article
The children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging cases.
'Tragic Accident': Alabama Brothers, 1 and 3, Die in Hot Car — Among 19 Such Deaths in 2020
Article
The boys are believed to have been inside the car for less than 30 minutes.
Missing 15-Year-Old Indiana Girl Is in 'Extreme Danger,' Believed to Be with 2 Men
Article
Shaelie Lynn Stephens, 15, was last seen early Monday morning.
Lori Vallow's Husband Taken into Custody After Police Find What Appears to Be Human Remains at Home
Article
Authorities have not yet publicly identified the remains or confirmed if they belong to more than one person.
6-Year-Old South Carolina Girl Faye Swetlik Found Dead 3 Days After Going Missing from Front Yard
Article
Faye Marie Swetlik's death is being investigated as a homicide.
South Carolina Girl, 6, Missing Since Monday Afternoon When She Vanished from Front Yard After School
Article
Faye Marie Swetlik was reported missing by her family after she went missing while playing outside.
AMBER Alert for New Mexico Boy, 3, After His Mom Is Found Dead Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
Article
The boy was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be in danger.
Washington Girl, 3, Dies from 'Shaken Baby Syndrome' — and Dad's Girlfriend Is Charged
Article
Investigators believe the 27-year-old woman abused Hazel Journey Homan for months before her death.
Florida Police Investigate After Newborn Baby Is Offered for Sale on Craigslist for $500
Article
It's still unclear whether the post was real or a hoax.
Mom Charged with Child Abuse After Son Gets Caught in Airport Escalator and Dies
Article
Jaiden Cowart’s death was ruled an accident by a medical examiner.
Mom Whose Son Was Starved 3 Years Ago Is Arrested Again After Her Baby Chokes on Seat Buckle
Article
Summer Rose Kazzee, 22, also had a baby removed from her care in 2016.
Felicity Huffman Released from Prison Early After Serving 11 Days of 14-Day Sentence
Article
Felicity Huffman entered the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Oct. 15.
Sketch Released in Case of Missing 5-Year-Old N.J. Girl Who Vanished While Playing in Park
Article
Dulce Maria Alavez was reported missing on September 16.
Mom Saw Plans for School Shooting in Her Son's Journal, Then Called Police
Article
Police praised the mother's actions as "courageous."
New York City Man Dies After Jumping In Front of Subway Train While Holding 5-Year-Old Daughter
Article
The little girl survived and was taken to the hospital.
