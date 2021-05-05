Hannah Van Sickle is a freelance writer who lives and works in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. After a decade teaching English at public and private high schools, she made the switch to freelancing.
Hannah works with college-bound seniors on their application essays and contributes regularly to Berkshire magazine and The Berkshire Edge; essays about her journey parenting daughters can be found at Refinery29, Modern Loss, and SheKnows.
11 percent fewer Black families received their 2021 government stimulus checks than white folks. Meanwhile, 50 percent of Blacks (and only 22 percent of whites) say they are counting on that money to survive.