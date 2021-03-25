Hannah Chubb
Jonathan Knight Has Been Renovating Homes Since NKOTB First Split in 1994: ‘It's Not Just a Hobby’
Article
His new HGTV show, Farmhouse Fixer, premiered Wednesday, March 3.
Family of American Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands Over Quarantine Breach Speaks Out
Article
Skylar Mack, 18, of Georgia, was sentenced to four months in prison for breaking her mandatory 14-day quarantine after two days in order to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski race.
American Teen and Boyfriend Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Breaking Quarantine in Cayman Islands
Article
Skylar Mack, 18, of Georgia, broke her 14-day quarantine after two days in order to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition and was detained by police at the scene.
One of Disney World's Oldest Hotels Is Getting a Moana-Inspired Refresh
Article
A classic accommodation near the Magic Kingdom is getting an update inspired by the beloved Polynesian princess.
Fixer Upper Is Returning to TV! Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal 'We've Missed Sharing the Stories'
Article
“The day we wrapped our final episode of ​Fixer Upper,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” the couple share.
Disney Princess Bravely Jumps to Safety as Horse Gets Spooked by Balloon at Magic Kingdom
Article
A visitor to the newly reopened theme park captured the scary moment on video.
The Golden Girls House Is for Sale for $3M and It's Already Caught a Celeb Buyer's Eye
Article
The facade of the home, located in Southern California, served as an establishing shot on the beloved sitcom.
Disney’s Splash Mountain Will Be Reimagined With Princess and the Frog Theme
Article
Disney has received criticism over the theme of the ride, which is currently based on the controversial 1946 film Song of the South.
10 Things That Will Be Different at Walt Disney World When It Reopens July 11
Article
There will be several major changes in place to protect guests and cast members alike when the Orlando resort welcomes back visitors.
Prepare Your Freezer: 100-Calorie Boozy Popsicles Are Back at Costco
Article
The frozen treats now come in a variety of new flavors like orangeberry mimosa, peach mango bellini, and blackberry pomegranate sangrini.
Nursing Home Asks for Virtual Volunteers to ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ During Coronavirus Isolation
Article
The campaign was created as a way to combat loneliness among nursing home residents, as visitations are limited due to COVID-19.
You Can Now Book a Golden Girls Cruise for 2021, Complete with Cheesecake, Bingo and More!
Article
The ship departs from Miami (where else?) and will stop in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.
HGTV Is Looking for U.S. Town In Need of a Complete Makeover for New Show — Could it Be Yours?
Article
The series will star Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier, who have transformed their own city of Laurel, Mississippi.
You Smell That? Every Single Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle Is Just $9.50 For One Day Only
Article
Mark December 7th on your calendars, candle lovers!
The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze Is Coming — and You Can Go Inside for $20
Article
Each year, Enchant Christmas transforms a MLB stadium into a twinkly holiday wonderland.
Water on Most U.S. Airlines Is Unsafe, Says Study: Avoid Coffee, Tea and Even Washing Your Hands
Article
Only three of the 11 major airlines sampled were found to serve water safe enough to drink.
Grab Your Pink Suitcase! You Can Now Stay in the Real Barbie Malibu Dream House Thanks to Airbnb
Article
Grab Ken and get booking!
The Property Brothers Want to Renovate the Golden Girls House Next — and Star in a Reboot!
Article
The handy twins are no strangers to renovating famous TV houses, having overhauled the Brady Bunch home for HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation.
You Can Relive Your ‘90s Childhood in This Insane Lisa Frank-Themed Hotel Room
Article
Start paging all your friends!
