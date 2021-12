Grant Yanney is an established writer, host, op-ed columnist, comedian, and multi-platform journalist whose work has been published in numerous outlets, including New York Daily News, NBC News, the Chicago Tribune's Red Eye, Ebony, The Grio, and more. His on-camera work has been seen on Viceland, MTV News, BET, and VH1. He's a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha and The National Association of Black Journalists. He currently resides in Brooklyn.