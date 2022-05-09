Grace Bastidas

Grace Bastidas is the Editor-in-Chief of Parents. A bilingual New Yorker raising two daughters, she also hosts the podcast That New Mom Life. Before her current role, she was the founding editor and content director of Parents Latina, a multicultural brand reaching moms and dads across the country. She has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and New York, and has always been passionate about giving voice to underrepresented communities. Grace is proud to serve as an ambassador for the Good+ Foundation, a nonprofit working to break the cycle of family poverty.