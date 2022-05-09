Grace Bastidas

Grace Bastidas is the Editor-in-Chief of Parents. A bilingual New Yorker raising two daughters, she also hosts the podcast That New Mom Life. Before her current role, she was the founding editor and content director of Parents Latina, a multicultural brand reaching moms and dads across the country. She has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and New York, and has always been passionate about giving voice to underrepresented communities. Grace is proud to serve as an ambassador for the Good+ Foundation, a nonprofit working to break the cycle of family poverty.
Meet Parents' New Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas: 'We Want You To See Yourself in the Stories We Tell'
Article
In her first editor's letter, Grace Bastidas writes that Parents is committed to shining a spotlight on a variety of family experiences centering stories that celebrate heritage, identity, and community.
Advertisement
TV Host Lilliana Vazquez Shares Her Top 8 Postpartum Style Tips
Article
Fashion is all about self-expression for the Mexican and Puerto Rican mom and TV host. Find out how she keeps it chic as a new mamá.
America Ferrera is Redefining Beauty as the New Face of CoverGirl
Article
The Honduran American actress and mom talks to us about slowing down, reggaeton and her new role as brand ambassador for an iconic beauty brand.
Peloton's Robin Arzón on How She's Raising Her Daughter to Be Brave
Video
The athlete is used to moving past obstacles—both mental and physical. Now she is reaching even higher, knowing that her little girl is watching.
Eva Longoria Opens Up About Motherhood, Activism, and Her Work-Life Juggle
Article
Eva Longoria does every thing she can to make the world a better place. That now includes raising her son, who just turned 1, to be the kind of man the world needs.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com