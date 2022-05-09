Meet Parents' New Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas: 'We Want You To See Yourself in the Stories We Tell'
In her first editor's letter, Grace Bastidas writes that Parents is committed to shining a spotlight on a variety of family experiences centering stories that celebrate heritage, identity, and community.
Fashion is all about self-expression for the Mexican and Puerto Rican mom and TV host. Find out how she keeps it chic as a new mamá.
The Honduran American actress and mom talks to us about slowing down, reggaeton and her new role as brand ambassador for an iconic beauty brand.
The athlete is used to moving past obstacles—both mental and physical. Now she is reaching even higher, knowing that her little girl is watching.
Eva Longoria does every thing she can to make the world a better place. That now includes raising her son, who just turned 1, to be the kind of man the world needs.