Ginny Graves

Your delivery day is subject to last-minute change, but it's still good to feel prepared. Use this sample birth plan broken down into six straight-forward sections to guide conversations with your doctors and partners.
Advertisement
Writing a birth plan doesn't mean your delivery will be free of surprises—but at least you'll be ready for them. Learn how to create your own birth plan with this handy checklist.
Life seems like one big science experiment for curious little ones -- but you can't always let them poke, prod, and pour. Here's how to keep them out of trouble.
Here, we suggest simple ways to encourage curiosity, inquisitiveness, and a passion for knowledge.
Chicken soup really works, antibiotics aren't the answer, and other key info you need to prevent a cold and survive the coughing and sneezing season.