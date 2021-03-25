Gia Miller

Approximately six to 10 percent of people struggle with this neurological disorder that often affects motor skills, but very few know what it is—or how it affects kids.
Distance learning isn't working—and many families already feel defeated by unrealistic demands. Here's what you can do to empower your kids during this difficult time.
How Parents Can Help Children With Attention and Learning Issues With Remote, Hybrid, or In-Person Learning
This fall won't be ideal, but there are ways to help your child focus during an unusual school year, regardless of the learning method. These expert-recommended strategies will help them thrive.
When a child is angry, irritable, argumentative, defiant, or vindictive for at least six months, they may receive a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiant Disorder.
If you've decided your child could benefit from therapy, you should approach the subject carefully, and differently depending on your child's age.