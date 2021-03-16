Georgia Slater
Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Wears a Crown and Sips Out of Her First Grammy Award in Iconic Photo Shoot
Article
Blue Ivy took home the award in the best music video category for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" video.
Advertisement
6 Dr. Seuss Books to Stop Being Published Due to Racist Imagery: 'Hurtful and Wrong'
Article
The affected books include And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo, among others.
3 Children and Grandmother Die in Texas House Fire After Losing Power Amid Winter Storm
Article
Officials said the family may have been using a fireplace to stay warm after losing power during the storm.
Missouri Teen Who Beat Rare Cancer 3 Times Dies of COVID-19
Article
Aspen Deke was first diagnosed with a rare form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 4.
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski 'Heartbroken' After 9-Month-Old Daughter Dies of Cancer on Christmas Eve
Article
The reporter announced in September that his daughter Francesca was diagnosed with "an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor"
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He Gave Santa Claus the COVID-19 Vaccine: 'He Is Good to Go'
Article
"He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents… you have nothing to worry about," Dr. Anthony Fauci said
Babysitter Charged in Murder of Georgia Toddler as Police Say They Found Disturbing Phone Searches
Article
Police also said that they found searches on Flood's cell phone that read, "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children."
President-Elect Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major to Be First Rescue Dog in the White House
Article
Dogs everywhere are wagging their tails as the White House has been without pooches for the past four years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
More Than 61,000 Children Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week, Setting New 7-Day Record
Article
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 853,000 children in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19.
Buddy Valastro Faces 'Uphill Battle' After His Hand Was Impaled During 'Terrible' Bowling Accident
Article
The Cake Boss star "will need prolonged recovery and therapy" after the incident, which affected his dominant hand.
Chrissy Teigen Says She's on 'Official 2 Week Bed Rest' While Pregnant with Third Child
Article
The cookbook author is expecting her third child with husband John Legend.
Georgia Mom Shares Photo of Son, 5, Crying in Frustration from Distance Learning
Article
"I just took that picture because I wanted people to see reality," mom Jana Coombs said of snapping the photo of her son in distress.
8-Year-Old Girl, Whose Famous Case Changed the Surrogacy Process, Dies Weeks After Her Birthday
Article
Seraphina Harrell's surrogate mother refused to have an abortion even though the couple who hired her offered her $10,000 to do so.
SeeHer Story Praises Simone Biles, the Most Decorated Gymnast in History
Article
SeeHer Story airs every week on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles.
Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead at 33 After Disappearing on Boating Trip with 4-Year-Old Son
Article
The actress was reported missing Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.
Advertisement
Colorado Mom Adopts 1-Year-Old Child After Learning She Was Fostering Son's Biological Sibling
Article
"I just felt the best I could give him are his family and siblings that he identifies and feels connected to," Katie Page said.
SeeHer Story Celebrates Malala Yousafzai, an Icon of Female Education
Article
SeeHer Story airs every week on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles.
PEOPLE and Katie Couric Debut Season 2 of SeeHer Story with Episode Honoring Venus Williams
Article
SeeHer Story airs every week on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles.
Band-Aid Adding New Line of Bandages to Match Different Skin Tones
Article
The brand hopes to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin" with their new product.
Chuck E. Cheese Approaches Bankruptcy, Could Have to Close All Stores
Article
The popular children's restaurant is nearly $1 billion in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BabyNames.com Changes Homepage to List Names of Black Lives Lost: That 'Was Somebody's Baby'
Article
"My goal was to make people understand that they aren’t just names,” BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss said.
Texas Man Spends 300 Hours Creating LEGO Disneyland Replica amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Article
John Daugherty's miniature park includes Main Street USA, the Disney castle, a motorized Disney train station and more.
Advertisement
Boris Johnson's Newborn Son Named After Two Doctors Who Treated U.K. Prime Minister for Coronavirus
Article
Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds welcomed Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson on April 29.
Facebook Is Adding a New Hug Reaction to Offer 'Extra Support' During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Article
The new reaction button is set to appear on Messenger Friday and on Facebook next week.
Newborn Baby in Isolation at Alabama Hospital After NICU Nurse Tests Positive for COVID-19
Article
The newborn's father said his daughter has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com