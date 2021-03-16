Gabrielle Chung
Meghan Markle Already Has a Special Heirloom Ready to Be Passed Down to Her Baby Girl on the Way
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child—a baby girl—with Prince Harry.
Jennifer Garner on Her Body Transformation Since Having Kids: I 'Look Like a Woman Who's Had 3 Babies'
Jennifer Garner shares son Samuel Garner, 9, and daughters Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Michigan Mom Dies Saving 5-Year-Old Twins in Crash by Shielding Them with Her Body, Says Family
Hillarie Galazka, 29, was driving home with her twin sons when her car was rear-ended on the entrance ramp of the I-96 near Davison, Michigan
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies of Suspected Hypothermia After Home Loses Power During Snowstorm
Cristian Pavon Pineda was found unresponsive under a pile of blankets in a bed that he had been sharing with his 3-year-old stepbrother, according to his family.
9-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Dies from Sledding Accident After Snow Tube Crashes into Mailbox
The boy was on a tube with three other children that was being pulled by an ATV driven by his father, according to police.
Kim Kardashian Hits Back at People Questioning Daughter North's Painting Abilities: 'How Dare You'
"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote.
New York Teenager Killed in Sledding Accident Died Trying to Save Her 3-Year-Old Cousin, Say Parents
The tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning on sledding hill at the Clyde L. Burmaster Park in the town of Lewiston, according to Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Amy Schumer Jokes About Her 'Dead Wrong' Parenting Instincts After Son's Naming Gaffe
Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer initially named their son Gene Attell.
Paris Hilton Reveals She's Started IVF Process with Boyfriend Carter Reum, Says It Was 'Tough' but 'Worth It'
"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," the heiress said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.
18-Year-Old Dies After Contracting COVID-19 for the Second Time
Wilber Portillo's family called the death "an unexpected loss for all of us."
Family Makes Plea After Single Dad Dies from COVID-19 Complications and 3 Children Test Positive
Abraham Amezcua was found dead in his home by his eldest son after falling ill with coronavirus-related symptoms, according to relatives.
Couple Who Played Santa and Mrs. Claus Test Positive for COVID-19 After Taking Photos with Children
The unidentified actors took photos with roughly 50 children at a holiday celebration in Ludowici, Georgia, according to officials.
Boy, 2, Abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill Donation Center with Note and Change of Clothes
The note left with the toddler reportedly read: "child abandoned… no phone number for mom."
Family of Man Who Died of COVID-19 Slams Anti-Maskers in Now-Viral Obituary: 'His Death Was Political'
"He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another," Dr. Marvin J. Farr's obituary read.
14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Who Was Once Handcuffed at Gunpoint by Police Dies of COVID-19 Complications
Honestie Hodges was handcuffed by Grand Rapid Police Department officers in 2017 when she was just 11.
12-Year-Old Boy Dies from COVID-19 While Holding His Sister's Hand: 'I Just Didn't Want Him to Be Alone'
Aedan Selph became one of New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victims when he died on Tuesday at the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.
Jenelle Evans Asks for Prayers as She Reveals Her Son Kaiser, 6, Has an 'Infected Abscess in His Groin'
"He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works," the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote.
Texas Kindergarten Student Who Died of COVID Complications Was 'Perfectly Healthy' Before Death, Says Mom
Tagan Drone, 5, died on Oct. 30 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to her family.
Toddler Who Was Discharged from Hospital After Swallowing Toilet Cleaner Dies
Arietta-Grace Barnett died on July 9, 2019 after suffering bleeding and cardiac arrest.
College Student, 20, Found Dead in Dorm Room After Testing Positive to COVID-19: 'This Loss Is Forever'
Bethany Nesbitt "loved Jesus. She loved memes. And she loved her family and friends until the very end."
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Private Family Photos of 'Beloved' Son James Wilkie in Honor of His 18th Birthday
"My love for you is an ache and an honor," the Sex and the City star wrote on Instagram.
Louisiana Couple Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins: 'God Has a Real Funny Sense of Humor'
Erin and Jake Credo welcomed twin girls Lola and Allie on Sept. 22, six years after the arrival of sons Cooper and Grant.
Kara Keough Bosworth Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Her 'Fellow Loss Mom' 6 Months After Son's Death
"Every day, every minute, another mother joins us in this club," Kara Keough Bosworth wrote.
John Legend 'in Awe' of Wife Chrissy Teigen's 'Strength' After Dedicating BBMAs Performance to Her
"We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together," the singer wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to his wife.
Toddler's Arm Ripped Off After Reaching Into Wolf-Hybrid's Cage at Sanctuary Owned by Her Grandmother
Authorities are now investigating the Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary in Muskegon, Michigan, after the owner's granddaughter lost her forearm in an incident on July 23.
