Erin Zammett Ruddy
11 Fun Pool Games and Activities for Kids
Article
Marco Polo will never go out of style, but mix it up with some of these lesser-known pool games and activities for kids.
How to Teach Any Child to Draw
Video
Most children love to scribble and paint, but too many eventually decide they're "not good at art." The problem? They never actually learned the basics. Now's the time to pencil those in.
11 Things Teachers Want You to Know this Back-to-School Season
Article
Things have changed a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic and going back to school may feel different this year. Teachers open up about the most important things they want parents to know.
15 Water Toys for Kids That Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Water Park
Video
Looking for some backyard entertainment this summer? Check out these water toys that will keep toddlers, preschoolers, and big kids occupied for hours.
8 Surprising Truths About Postpartum Sex After Birth
Video
How long after birth can you have sex, and what will it feel like? Follow this postpartum guide for having comfortable and enjoyable sex after pregnancy.
8 Expert-Approved Baby Sleep Strategies You'll Swear By
Article
If you’re struggling to get your new baby to fall or stay asleep, these smart strategies will help.
Top 17 Postpartum Questions, Answered
Article
From your baby's head shape and snorting sounds to how soon you can walk around and have a glass of champagne, experts answer the most common questions that come up after giving birth.
27 Ways to Teach Your Kid's Favorite Subjects at Home
Article
Try some tips from educators, actors, athletes, and even an astronaut to truly spark your kid's curiosity—whether they’re studying in the classroom, at the kitchen table, or both.
How to Get Baby to Sleep Through the Night
Gallery
Struggling to get your newborn to sleep? These eight strategies will help them snooze through the night, leaving your infant (and you) feeling rested.
How to Put a Baby to Sleep
Article
Does your little one often wake up crying? Take back the night with this 24/7 guide on how to get your baby to sleep longer.
16 Fun Backyard Water Games for Kids
Article
We've cooked up 16 wacky water games that will cool your kids off. Round up the troops, crank up the hose, and have a blast getting soaked!
20 Tips for Remodeling Your House When You Have Kids
Article
Does the difficulty go up with kids involved? You bet. Will their routine be disrupted? For sure. Will there be tears? Yes. (Probably yours!) But with planning you'll get through it, and it'll be worth it—we promise.
How to Know If You're Ready for Another Baby, According to Moms
Article
You may never be 100% sure, but hearing how these other moms finally knew they wanted to have another baby may help you decide to go for it.
How to Add Kids to Your Friendsgiving Tradition
Article
Have little mouths to feed this Friendsgiving? See how these new moms are transforming their tradition into one fit for kids of all ages.
18 Genius Ways to Make Kids Love Reading
Article
These tricks should get your kids reading on their own in no time!
5 Things Not to Say to Your Child About Homework
Video
Use these small tweaks to inspire rather than incite your child when it comes to homework.
Sports for Kids: How to Raise a Sporty Kid
Article
You don't need to be a jock to have an athlete in the family. If you start early and keep it playful, your child will stay active for life. Here's how to raise a happy, healthy, and sporty kid.
