Erin Zammett Ruddy

Marco Polo will never go out of style, but mix it up with some of these lesser-known pool games and activities for kids.
Most children love to scribble and paint, but too many eventually decide they're "not good at art." The problem? They never actually learned the basics. Now's the time to pencil those in.
Things have changed a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic and going back to school may feel different this year. Teachers open up about the most important things they want parents to know.
Looking for some backyard entertainment this summer? Check out these water toys that will keep toddlers, preschoolers, and big kids occupied for hours.
How long after birth can you have sex, and what will it feel like? Follow this postpartum guide for having comfortable and enjoyable sex after pregnancy.
If you’re struggling to get your new baby to fall or stay asleep, these smart strategies will help.
From your baby's head shape and snorting sounds to how soon you can walk around and have a glass of champagne, experts answer the most common questions that come up after giving birth.
Try some tips from educators, actors, athletes, and even an astronaut to truly spark your kid's curiosity—whether they’re studying in the classroom, at the kitchen table, or both.
Does your little one often wake up crying? Take back the night with this 24/7 guide on how to get your baby to sleep longer.
We've cooked up 16 wacky water games that will cool your kids off. Round up the troops, crank up the hose, and have a blast getting soaked!
Does the difficulty go up with kids involved? You bet. Will their routine be disrupted? For sure. Will there be tears? Yes. (Probably yours!) But with planning you'll get through it, and it'll be worth it—we promise.
You may never be 100% sure, but hearing how these other moms finally knew they wanted to have another baby may help you decide to go for it.
Have little mouths to feed this Friendsgiving? See how these new moms are transforming their tradition into one fit for kids of all ages.
These tricks should get your kids reading on their own in no time!
Use these small tweaks to inspire rather than incite your child when it comes to homework.
You don't need to be a jock to have an athlete in the family. If you start early and keep it playful, your child will stay active for life. Here's how to raise a happy, healthy, and sporty kid.
