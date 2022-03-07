Erin Smith

Introducing Baby to Cow's Milk
While it may seem a perfectly ordinary milestone in our little one's development, the process of introducing dairy to your baby does require some strategy. Get answers to your most-asked questions and learn the dos and don'ts of starting Baby on cow's milk.
Your Guide to Tummy Time
What is tummy time? After so many hours spent sleeping on their backs, babies need practice using their neck muscles. Here, learn the basics of this crucial activity, including when to start tummy time.
Try these simple practices to instill a love of veggies in your baby and make the transition to solid foods smoother.
How to Encourage Baby to Stand
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) by 9 months, most babies will begin trying to stand on their own. Learn how you can encourage your child's standing skills with these simple day-to-day activities.
Your baby's personality is unique, even from an early age. One baby might be quiet, another alert, one aggressive, another laid-back. Over the first few years, your baby will develop the personality type that will follow him into adulthood. Learn how your baby's personality is formed and how to encourage healthy development.
It's never too early to start a bedtime routine with your baby. In fact most babies will be receptive to a schedule around 6-8 weeks. Bedtime routines calm your child and prepare him for a good night's sleep, which is vital to happiness (both yours and Baby's) in the morning!
Physical Skills at 8-12 Months
By the time your baby is 8 months old, he's likely made huge strides toward mobility. And it won't be long before he is crawling and walking! Here's a quick look at the physical milestones you can expect to see in the coming months.
Use this step-by-step guide to make the transition to a big-kid bed easier!
Welcome to the terrible twos: a time when outbursts of "no!" dominate your child's vocabulary. Keep in mind her actions are not acts of defiance directed toward you; she's developing independence and learning how to express frustration. Here are a few tips on how to cope.