Erin Hill

Senior News Editor, PEOPLE
Meghan Markle and Archie Spoke with the Queen Before Prince Philip's Funeral, Says Source
Article
"[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells us.
Advertisement
Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles, But 'Conversations Were Not Productive,' Says Gayle King
Article
"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet," Gayle King said.
Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby Girl—and Her Name Has a Special Connection to Aunt Kate!
Article
Kate Middleton's younger sister is now a mother of two.
Prince William Responds to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview: 'We Are Not a Racist Family'
Article
William also addressed if he has spoken to his brother yet following the interview.
Meghan Markle Says 'I'm Ready to Talk' in New Oprah Interview Clip: 'It's Really Liberating'
Article
Oprah also reveals she initially approached Meghan for an interview before the royal wedding but was turned down.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2—Archie Will Be a Big Brother!
Article
The news comes after the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had a miscarriage last July.
Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant! Kate Middleton's Sister Expecting Second Child
Article
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are also parents to 2-year-old son Arthur.
Kate Middleton New Zoom Dress Is Her Most Budget-Friendly Yet (Just $12.99!)
Article
The Duchess of Cambridge is bringing her signature high-low style to her Zoom calls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry Says He Doesn’t Regret Royal Exit Because He Wants to Protect His Family
Article
During an emotional speech, Prince Harry admitted that he didn't want wife Meghan Markle and son Archie to go through what he did as a child
Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Departure After 2-Hour Family Summit
Article
The royal family summit in Sandringham to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals came to an end after a two-and-a-half-hour discussion.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Shocking Move to 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family'
Article
The move is unprecedented in modern royal history.
Archie's First Christmas! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Release Holiday Card Starring 7-Month-Old Son
Article
"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours," Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's card read.
Merry Royals! See Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Official Royal Christmas
Gallery
The royal siblings stole the show as they made their debut Christmas walk to church with the royal family
See Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Family Christmas Card — the Kids Are on a Motorcycle!
Article
The Cambridges featured a fun prop in this year's holiday card: a vintage bike!
Prince Harry Is Dropping Hints About Baby No. 2 with Meghan Markle!
Article
Meghan Markle also chatted about some of Archie’s recent milestones, including teething and crawling.
Advertisement
Prince Harry Issues Statement Against ‘Ruthless’ Treatment Meghan Markle Has Received in British Press
Article
The Duke of Sussex said he has been “a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.”
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com