"[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells us.
Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles, But 'Conversations Were Not Productive,' Says Gayle King
"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet," Gayle King said.
Kate Middleton's younger sister is now a mother of two.
William also addressed if he has spoken to his brother yet following the interview.
Meghan Markle Says 'I'm Ready to Talk' in New Oprah Interview Clip: 'It's Really Liberating'
Oprah also reveals she initially approached Meghan for an interview before the royal wedding but was turned down.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2—Archie Will Be a Big Brother!
The news comes after the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had a miscarriage last July.