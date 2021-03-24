Erica Jackson Curran

Research has shown that when parents watch TV with their children, kids get more from the experience overall. Here are five programs to try viewing as a family.
Advertisement
Learn the benefits of a homemade oatmeal bath for eczema, rashes, and other baby skin conditions, plus the right way to make an oatmeal bath at home that is both safe and soothing.
Bathing infants in breastmilk is actually an age-old therapeutic remedy for soothing common skin issues. Learn all about the benefits of milk baths and how DIY your own at home with the right milk bath recipe.
Pumping colostrum can be a tempting idea, but whether or not you should express milk in pregnancy or postpartum is pretty circumstantial. Here's what experts have to say about it.
Tubal ligation, or getting your tubes tied, is an effective permanent form of birth control. But it's not the only option out there. Here's everything parents should know, including how the procedure works, what it costs, and side effects.
Milk and cookies has always been a magical combination. But for breastfeeding moms, these easy homemade lactation cookies and their effect on milk production is even more magical.