Erica Jackson Curran

5 Best Kids' TV Shows to Watch as a Family
Research has shown that when parents watch TV with their children, kids get more from the experience overall. Here are five programs to try viewing as a family.
How to Make an Oatmeal Bath for Babies
Learn the benefits of a homemade oatmeal bath for eczema, rashes, and other baby skin conditions, plus the right way to make an oatmeal bath at home that is both safe and soothing.
Milk Baths for Baby: What They Are and the Benefits of Trying One
Bathing infants in breastmilk is actually an age-old therapeutic remedy for soothing common skin issues. Learn all about the benefits of milk baths and how DIY your own at home with the right milk bath recipe.
Should You Pump Colostrum?
Pumping colostrum can be a tempting idea, but whether or not you should express milk in pregnancy or postpartum is pretty circumstantial. Here's what experts have to say about it.
What You Need to Know Before Getting Your Tubes Tied
Tubal ligation, or getting your tubes tied, is an effective permanent form of birth control. But it's not the only option out there. Here's everything parents should know, including how the procedure works, what it costs, and side effects.
5 Best Lactation Cookie Recipes for Boosting Milk Production
Milk and cookies has always been a magical combination. But for breastfeeding moms, these easy homemade lactation cookies and their effect on milk production is even more magical.
7 Reusable Baby Food Pouches We Love
Baby food pouches are an easy, convenient way to feed your little one on the go—but the disposable version is terrible for the environment. Enter these eco-friendly alternatives that are just as easy to use.
7 Best Store-Bought Baby Foods, According to Experts
There are plenty of wholesome food options for infants that you can buy at the store and serve in seconds—no prep required. Here are the baby food brands experts recommend, and why.
A Guide to Using Baby Food Feeders and the Best Picks
Baby food feeders are a great tool for helping babies six months and older get the hang of solids—offering a safe, easy way for them to nosh on new foods.
6 Fun and Alternative Ways to Celebrate Winter as a Family
There are more ways to enjoy a festive winter beyond just celebrating the traditional holidays. Here are ideas on how to start new winter traditions with your family.
