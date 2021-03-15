Eric Todisco
Common Flea Collar Linked to Nearly 1,700 Pet Deaths and 1,000 Human Illnesses: Report
A new report claims that Seresto flea and tick collars are connected to hundreds of pet deaths and injuries.
16-Year-Old Girl Killed, Toddler Injured After Sledding Accident in New York Park
The teenage girl was pronounced dead before she arrived at the hospital for treatment.
5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Car Crash Involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach
The 5-year-old girl is in "critical condition in the hospital and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.
Mila Kunis Shares the Crafty Parenting Hack She and Ashton Kutcher Use to Keep Their Kids Busy
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4.
Snow Day! Watch the National Zoo's Pandas Adorably Slip and Slide Through D.C.'s Fresh Powder
Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian took full advantage of the winter wonderland left behind by Washington D.C.'s recent snow storm.
Amy Schumer Shows Off 'Cute' C-Section Scar from Birth of Son Gene in Nude Mirror Selfie
Amy Schumer welcomed son Gene David in May 2019.
Blue Ivy's Got Moves! Tina Knowles Shares Sweet Video of Her 9-Year-Old Granddaughter Dancing
Blue Ivy showed off some dances moves in an adorable video shared by grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson.
Dr. Fauci Says He Won't See His Kids for Christmas, Urges Americans to Make Same 'Painful' Choice
"Make the choice and keep yourself and your family healthy so that you'll have many more Christmases ahead of you," Dr. Fauci said.
Khloé Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'It Was Really Bad'
"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she says in the clip.
Legally Blonde Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary as Third Film Gets Official Release Date
Mindy Kaling previously confirmed she was writing the script for Legally Blonde 3.
13-Year-Old Gave COVID to 11 Relatives Across 4 States During Family Vacation: CDC
The infected relatives did not practice social distancing or wear masks, which may serve as reminder for other families as the holidays approach.
Missing Boy Found Wandering St. Louis Streets With Protective Stray Pit Bull by His Side
The toddler, Kh’amorion Taylor, kept saying "puppy" after being reunited with his father.
A Dog's Heart Rate Increases by 46% When Owner Says 'I Love You,' New Study Shows
The study also lays out five simple ways that dogs express their affection towards their owners.
Massive El Dorado Wildfire Was Sparked by Gender Reveal Party, Officials Say
The El Dorado Fire has burned at least 7,050 acres and has been 5 percent contained.
Mariah Carey Was 'Uncomfortable' After Pregnancy Was Outed During 2008 Ellen DeGeneres Interview
"I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Mariah Carey said of her 2008 pregnancy.
There's a Massive Onion Recall Right Now After Salmonella Outbreak in 43 States
The FDA and CDC have identified onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California as the source of the Salmonella outbreak.
9 Test Positive for Coronavirus at Georgia High School Where Viral Photo Showed Students Without Masks
North Paulding High School has not specified if they will be closing down after six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies at 24: 'Our Hearts Are Truly Broken,' Her Family Says
A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Houston Mother Gives Birth to Triplets via C-Section After Beating Coronavirus
The triplets — Isabella, Nathaniel, and Adriel — were born healthy via C-section two minutes apart on June 4.
FDA Warns 9 Hand Sanitizer Brands Containing Toxic Methanol Can Be Fatal
If methanol is ingested, it can cause a range of issues, including headache, dizziness, blurred vision, kidney failure, coma, and even death.
Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis Pile Up in Candid Father's Day Photos — Taken by Kate!
Prince William turns 38 on Sunday.
Grimes Says She and Elon Musk Have Slightly Changed Their Newborn Son's Name
Grimes claimed that she and Elon Musk have changed their son's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii.
New Hampshire Postal Worker Gives Dunkin' Donuts Gift Cards to 2020 Graduates on His Route
Josh Crowell has delivered over 25 gift cards to 2020 graduates on his route in New Hampshire.
2-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Adopted Over Zoom After Coronavirus Pandemic Canceled Court Hearings
The Wieneke family did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from adopting 2-year-old Jaden.
Infant from Illinois Becomes Youngest Person in the U.S. to Die from Coronavirus
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 465 new cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths on Saturday.
