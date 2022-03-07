The House passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and sent it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Emily Tisch Sussman, the host of Your Political Playlist, breaks down what it could mean for families across America.
Emily Tisch Sussman, the senior advisor to Paid Leave U.S. and Parents.com's political correspondent, spoke with four House Democrats about what they're doing to get paid leave in the Biden's Build Back Better Plan.
Amidst negotiations and votes in D.C., Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sat down with Parents.com's political contributor Emily Tisch Sussman for the Moms Run the World series to talk about how her policies for paid leave, universal pre-K, and child care made it into President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
How could paid leave impact families and businesses if a policy is passed by Congress? Emily Tisch Sussman, host of the podcast Your Political Playlist and Senior Advisor to Paid Leave U.S., breaks it all down.
Senator Tammy Duckworth is gearing up to pass her new Support Through Loss Act that will give benefits to families who experience painful challenges during their pregnancy journey. Your Political Playlist, Emily Tisch Sussman, explains why it's so important.
During his first major speech, President Biden announced the American Families Plan. Your Political Podcast host and political strategist, Emily Tisch Sussman, breaks down what it could mean for families.
With President Biden's American Jobs Plan, the Marshall Plan for Moms, and Time's Up's call for a care economy, there are policy ideas for providing relief for moms. But what do they actually do, and how would they impact your family? Your Political Playlist host Emily Tisch Sussman dives in.
Congress passed the largest COVID relief bill to date. The $1.9 trillion package invests in everything from small business relief to vaccine distribution. Host of Your Political Playlist, Emily Tisch Sussman, explains what the new COVID stimulus bill means for you and your family.
Congresswoman Lucy McBath lost her son to gun violence when he was just 17. She spoke with Your Political Playlist host Emily Tisch Sussman about how she's since been working tirelessly from the top for safer gun laws.
The White House issued a number of executive actions during President Biden's first week in office. Host of theYour Political Playlist podcast, Emily Tisch Sussman, sat down with White House economist Heather Boushey to understand how these actions will impact families and to discuss pandemic relief with the 'American Rescue Plan'.
The manager of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign opens up about being a mom of three while having a demanding political career, how the pandemic accelerated a shift in work culture, and the president's focus on putting family first.
From how checks and balances work to which branch makes our laws, a mom and veteran political strategist breaks down exactly the three branches of government for kids (and, ahem, adults) by answering their most common questions.
Ahead of Election Day 2020, we asked a mom and veteran political strategist to explain what the Electoral College is, how it works, and why it was created—all in terms simple enough for a child to understand.