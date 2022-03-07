Emily Tisch Sussman
7 Ways Biden's New Infrastructure Plan Promises to Help Families
Video
The House passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and sent it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Emily Tisch Sussman, the host of Your Political Playlist, breaks down what it could mean for families across America.
Here's What Legislators in Washington Say About the the Build Back Better Plan and Keeping Paid Leave in the Bill
Article
Emily Tisch Sussman, the senior advisor to Paid Leave U.S. and Parents.com's political correspondent, spoke with four House Democrats about what they're doing to get paid leave in the Biden's Build Back Better Plan.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Her Fight to Help Families: 'Paid Leave is For Everybody, For All Life Events'
Article
Amidst negotiations and votes in D.C., Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sat down with Parents.com's political contributor Emily Tisch Sussman for the Moms Run the World series to talk about how her policies for paid leave, universal pre-K, and child care made it into President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
Why We Need to Bring Attention to the Sandwich Generation
Article
Vice President Kamala Harris is working to help the sandwich generation—aka families raising kids while also taking care of their parents.
How to Explain Paid Leave in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
Article
How could paid leave impact families and businesses if a policy is passed by Congress? Emily Tisch Sussman, host of the podcast Your Political Playlist and Senior Advisor to Paid Leave U.S., breaks it all down.
Senator Tammy Duckworth Aims to Give Paid Leave for Pregnancy Loss
Article
Senator Tammy Duckworth is gearing up to pass her new Support Through Loss Act that will give benefits to families who experience painful challenges during their pregnancy journey. Your Political Playlist, Emily Tisch Sussman, explains why it's so important.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo On Universal Pre-K: 'That Would Be a Game-Changer'
Video
The mom of two joined Emily Tisch Sussman on the Moms Run the World Instagram Live series to talk about how jobs, the economy, and child care are inextricably linked.
Governor Whitmer On Why We Need More Women Leaders: 'They Lead With Humility'
Article
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talks with host of Your Political Playlist, Emily Tisch Sussman, about what it's like being a mom and leading her state through a global pandemic.
What President Biden's American Families Plan Means for Your Family
Video
During his first major speech, President Biden announced the American Families Plan. Your Political Podcast host and political strategist, Emily Tisch Sussman, breaks down what it could mean for families.
Senator Tammy Duckworth On the Fallacy of Work-Life Balance: 'It's a Lie We Tell Families in This Country'
Article
Host of Your Political Playlist, Emily Tisch Sussman, sat down with Senator Tammy Duckworth to talk about being a mother and a senator—and why it's time we do away with the term "work-life balance."
Families Need Relief—Is Help Finally On the Way?
Article
With President Biden's American Jobs Plan, the Marshall Plan for Moms, and Time's Up's call for a care economy, there are policy ideas for providing relief for moms. But what do they actually do, and how would they impact your family? Your Political Playlist host Emily Tisch Sussman dives in.
6 Ways the COVID-19 Relief Bill Helps Families
Article
Congress passed the largest COVID relief bill to date. The $1.9 trillion package invests in everything from small business relief to vaccine distribution. Host of Your Political Playlist, Emily Tisch Sussman, explains what the new COVID stimulus bill means for you and your family.
How Gun Violence Activist and Mom Lucy McBath Is Working to Protect All American Families
Article
Congresswoman Lucy McBath lost her son to gun violence when he was just 17. She spoke with ‎Your Political Playlist host Emily Tisch Sussman about how she's since been working tirelessly from the top for safer gun laws.
4 Ways President Biden's Executive Actions Impact Families
Video
The White House issued a number of executive actions during President Biden's first week in office. Host of the Your Political Playlist podcast, Emily Tisch Sussman, sat down with White House economist Heather Boushey to understand how these actions will impact families and to discuss pandemic relief with the 'American Rescue Plan'.
Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Her First Directive From the New President Was About Putting Family First
Article
The manager of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign opens up about being a mom of three while having a demanding political career, how the pandemic accelerated a shift in work culture, and the president's focus on putting family first.
The Three Branches of Government, Explained in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
Video
From how checks and balances work to which branch makes our laws, a mom and veteran political strategist breaks down exactly the three branches of government for kids (and, ahem, adults) by answering their most common questions.
How the Presidential Transfer of Power Works, In Terms a Child Could Understand
Article
With all the talk of transfer of power in the news, we asked a mom and veteran political strategist to break down what that is and why it matters—all in terms simple enough for a kids to grasp.
The Electoral College, Explained for Kids
Video
Ahead of Election Day 2020, we asked a mom and veteran political strategist to explain what the Electoral College is, how it works, and why it was created—all in terms simple enough for a child to understand.
How the President Is Elected, in 6 Simple Steps Kids Can Understand
Video
A mom and veteran political strategist offers up tips for talking about Election Day 2020 with your kids, plus her favorite children's books that breakdown how the president is elected in fun ways.
