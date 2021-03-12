Emily Shiffer
What It's Like to Be in a Virtual Breastfeeding Support Group
Article
Breastfeeding parents have found comfort and expert tips they need in virtual groups during the pandemic. Even better? These online groups have made isolation a little easier.
Understanding Uterus Transplants and Infertility
Article
Dozens of babies have been born following a uterus transplant. Meet a mom who had one and learn how this procedure is bringing more hope to infertility.
Should Kids and Babies Get Tested for Coronavirus?
Video
We asked infectious disease and pediatric experts what parents need to know about coronavirus testing for children, including what tests are available right now for kids, who should get tested, and where testing is available.
Doctor Moms Are Joining This Facebook Group for Emotional Support During the Pandemic and It's Helping
Article
Doctor moms across the country have found the support they need through Facebook, especially during the pandemic. Here’s why they encourage every parent to find their own virtual support group.
11 Ways Single Parents Are Staying Sane While Social Distancing
Article
From their favorite apps for virtual hangouts to figuring out how to fit in a workout, single moms share their best tips on staying happy and healthy amidst the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.
Do Air Purifiers Really Work? We Asked Doctors
Article
We asked pediatricians and immunologists if investing in an air purifier to help your family survive allergy season is smart or a waste of money. Here are the tips they gave so that you can be sure you’re spending wisely.
7 Signs Your Child Should See a Therapist, According to Child Psychologists
Video
Experts explain situations when starting therapy may be the best way to support your child during stressful times, and how to find the best mental health professional near you.
15 Best Exercise Videos on YouTube to Do With Kids
Article
Whether you're practicing social distancing or it's just a rainy day, these fun free workout videos recommended by family fitness experts are a great way to blow off steam inside.
These Are Your Real Chances of Getting Pregnant From Precum
Video
Does precum actually contain sperm? Is it going to get you pregnant? Here's the deal, according to two reproductive experts.
What's the Correct Benadryl Dosage for Children?
Article
Benadryl can safely relieve allergy symptoms in children of the right age, but it should never be used as a sleep aid. Here are the safety precautions parents need to know.
What Methadone Use During Pregnancy Means for Newborns
Article
As the opioid crisis rages on, people addicted to methamphetamines are leaning on Methadone during pregnancy to avoid dangerous withdrawal symptoms. Here’s what that means for newborns.
What to Expect After an Abortion
Article
Real women explain what they experienced physically after an induced first-trimester and second-trimester abortion, including recovery time, bleeding, and post-abortion pregnancy symptoms.
Self-Induced Abortions Are on the Rise But DIY Methods Are Still Never Safe
Article
The more women choose to self-manage abortion, the more important it is to understand safe methods of ending a pregnancy on your own. Experts weigh in on this trend and give the facts on vitamin C abortion and herbal abortion.
The Deal with Postpartum Night Sweats
Video
Experts explain what causes postpartum night sweats, how long they will last, and how new moms can manage so you can some sleep at a time when it's so important.
Why Stretch Mark Removal Surgery Really Isn't a Thing
Article
If you want get rid of stretch marks, you likely won’t undergo an actual surgery. And even if you choose to, stretch marks can never be fully removed. Three board-certified plastic surgeons explain.
There's No Such Thing as 'Late-Term Abortion'—Here Are the Facts
Article
Here's everything you need to know about abortion later in pregnancy according to doctors, not politicians, including how often it occurs and why it's necessary.
