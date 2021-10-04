Emily Elveru
12 Fun First Week of School Traditions
Video
These super-simple first day of school traditions will remind them that this is a special time—and a milestone worth celebrating, whether they're studying in the classroom, at the kitchen table, or both.
8 Important Things to Know About Peanut Allergies in Kids, From a Lead Researcher in the Field
Video
For two decades, peanut allergies have been rising in America—to the bewilderment of the medical community. Now doctors are getting closer to understanding why.
Could the Extra Screen Time Be Causing Vision Problems for Kids?
Video
Here's how to protect your child's eyes in spite of all the extra time we're all spending on our iPhones and computers.
3 Ways to Keep Kids Healthy Before Heading Back to School
Video
Pediatrician moms and dads share their top tips on how to avoid germs and stay well in the months ahead.
How Teachers Get Kids Excited for Learning
Article
Make the transition from summer into a new school year easier with these simple tips and tricks from teachers.
3 Best Augmented Reality Apps for Education
Article
Feel better about screen time this summer while also blowing your kid's mind with these augmented-reality apps available for both iOS and Android devices.
Sun Protective Clothing for Kids: Cute Parent-Tested Picks
Gallery
Don't just rely on sunscreen alone! Check out our top picks for sun protective swimsuits, shirts, and accessories to provide the extra coverage your kids need to stay safe outside this summer.
How to Handle Aggressive Toddler and Preschooler Behavior
Article
Is your little angel turning into a big bully? Follow these strategies to put an end to your toddler or preschooler's aggressive behavior.
How to Help Your Child Read at Grade Level
Article
It's easy to panic when your child seems to be falling behind in school. But you can calm your concern and help her at the same time with these tips.
5 Ways to Raise an Organized Child
Article
You can help grow your kid's organizational skills starting in infancy and reinforce them at every age.
4 Baby Exercises That Can Actually Help Her Sleep
Article
These smart stretches and moves can be done during the day in order to help your baby fall asleep when the sun goes down.
How to Help Your Kid Handle Scary News
Article
Frightening events happen in the world every day, and grappling with them is hard for all of us. Dawn Huebner, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist explains how to soothe your child's worries.
'I'm a Doctor and a Parent': Here's How Vaccines Work
Article
Our panel of AAP pediatricians understands your concerns about vaccines. They're parents, too. But here's what they really wish people knew about vaccines.
How to Help Your Kid Become a Stronger Swimmer
Article
Cathy Bennett, Michael Phelps's first swimming instructor, shares her advice for helping your future Olympic swimmer feel safe and confident in the water.
Why Does My Kid Keep Scratching His Butt?
Article
A scratchy butt could be caused by many factors, from hemorrhoids to pinworms to improper wiping. Here's how to figure out the source of the itch and how to treat it.
The 2019 Gerber Baby is Here & You're Going to Fall in Love
Article
Kairi Yang, a 15-month-old from Hickory, North Carolina, was chosen as the 2019 Gerber Baby. And you'll totally know why once you see her big eyes and smile.
Aquatica Orlando is Now the First Certified Autism Center Water Park
Article
Hooray for more inclusivity! Aquatica Orlando announced that its staff has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.
8 Healthy Habits to Help Your Kid Live Longer
Article
These healthy habits are proven to promote lifelong health and resiliency in kids.
The Right Way To Handle Your Kid's Earwax
Article
Listen up: That earwax creeping out of your kid's ears may not be pretty, but the right way to remove it is to just let it be. Here's why.
5 Ways to Keep Your Little Athlete Healthy
Article
Bumps and bruises happen, but so do more serious problems. At least 2 million kids under age 19 go to the E.R. for sports and recreation injuries each year, notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tommy John, D.C., coauthor of Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance, shares how to protect your kiddo.
Self-Declared 'Mediocre Dad' Jim Gaffigan Shares How Life Changed When His Wife Got Sick
Article
The comedian opens up about being the main caregiver for his spouse and five kids.
Sesame Workshop Just Took Another Huge Step to Promote Inclusivity Toward Children With Autism Spectrum Disorders
Article
Sesame Place was named the first autism-certified theme park. The brand's mission is to help all children grow stronger, smarter, and kinder.
Ayesha Curry On Travel Hacks, Cooking With Kids, and Raising Strong Girls
Article
Multi-tasking mama and Cheeky Kids co-founder Ayesha Curry shares tips on how to travel with kids, make cooking low-stress, and empower little ones to give back.
Supermodel Niki Taylor Shares Why She's Passionate About Blood Donation
Article
Niki Taylor's life changed forever on April 30, 2001. Today, that fateful event has shaped her decision to become an advocate for giving blood.
8 Ways Pets Are Good for You
Article
Here are some of the ways your furry friends benefit your kids.
