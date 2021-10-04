Emily Elveru

These super-simple first day of school traditions will remind them that this is a special time—and a milestone worth celebrating, whether they're studying in the classroom, at the kitchen table, or both.
Advertisement
8 Important Things to Know About Peanut Allergies in Kids, From a Lead Researcher in the Field
Video
For two decades, peanut allergies have been rising in America—to the bewilderment of the medical community. Now doctors are getting closer to understanding why.
Here's how to protect your child's eyes in spite of all the extra time we're all spending on our iPhones and computers.
Pediatrician moms and dads share their top tips on how to avoid germs and stay well in the months ahead.
Make the transition from summer into a new school year easier with these simple tips and tricks from teachers.
Feel better about screen time this summer while also blowing your kid's mind with these augmented-reality apps available for both iOS and Android devices.