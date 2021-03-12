Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.

Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., is the author of The Art and Science of Mom parenting blog and the upcoming parenting book Parenting for Autonomy. She is a mother of three from Oak Park, Illinois and a clinical psychologist in private practice who specializes in working with children and adolescents.
My Outgoing Child is Suddenly Shy—How Can I Encourage Her To Be More Social With Friends?
Article
Parents often stress about kids and social skills, so it can be helpful to remember that social styles can look really different across ages and personalities, and still be healthy and typical. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says the key is to support our children in growing their social skills in a way that matches what feels natural to them.
Advertisement
How Can I Help My Child Defend Himself Against Bullies Without Fighting Back?
Article
Aggression leads to more social problems over the long term. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says teaching children the power of assertiveness skills can protect them from bullying and help them build stronger, healthier social relationships now and in their future.
My Child Feels Left Out When Her Friends Post Photos Together On Social Media
Article
Social media amplifies the normal growing pains of young friendships. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says this experience gives us the chance to coach our children to develop healthy boundaries and coping, for the digital world and the real world.
Widowed Parent Tells Reddit His New Girlfriend Wants to Replace Mom—An Expert Raises Major Red Flags
Article
Navigating a new relationship after the loss of a partner is always a challenge, but doing it as a parent adds even more complications. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says grief can cloud our judgment at times, but tuning into values for our lives and relationships can help us make both life and parenting decisions that are true to what's most important.
Mom Asks Reddit if She Can Ban Kid's 'Accident-Prone' Friend From Her House—An Expert Weighs In
Article
This decision comes down to balancing safety concerns with social well-being. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how to do it while preserving relationships between our children, and all of us as parents.
Can I Exclude the Class Bully From the Birthday Party Guest List?
Article
We all want to protect our children from bullies, but it takes a village. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says to create an anti-bullying culture, we need to include the bully instead of further excluding them.
I Want My Child To Have a Strong Relationship With My Parents, but Grandma's Not Interested
Article
Every grandparent-grandchild relationship is unique. But there can be a disconnect between what you want for your kids and your own parents' limitations. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says you can help pave the way to a good relationship with communication and acceptance.
My Toddler Was Easy Until We Brought Our New Baby Home, Now I Can't Stop Yelling at Him
Article
Behavior changes in young children may be frustrating and confusing, but a very normal response to big life changes. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says parents can help by modeling positive coping and staying as connected as possible as a stable, reliable source of love and support.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
My Kids Seem So Stressed—What Can I Do to Create a Calmer Household?
Article
This past year has cranked up the stress and anxiety for most families. Fortunately, you can take steps to be the champion of calm in the household, teaching your children important skills that will help now and in the future. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how.
What Can I Say to Strangers When I'm Uncomfortable With the Way They Interact With My Child?
Article
It can be tricky to navigate how other parents handle your child, especially in public play spaces. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says the more we can focus on what we want to help our children learn from other children and adults, the better for everyone.
My Daughter Physically Developed Earlier Than Her Friends, How Do I Help Her Navigate Puberty?
Article
Girls can be especially socially and emotionally vulnerable to starting puberty before friends. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says a parent's job is to balance sensitivity and support with making sure your child has access to reliable information.
My Older Child Isn't Bonding With Her Baby Sibling, How Do I Encourage Her to Care?
Article
We all hope our children will be "more than siblings," and have true friendships. But there's only so much we can do. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says for young children with a baby sibling, they need plenty of time, attention, and connection to feel secure in their big sibling role.
My 4-Year-Old Daughter Made a Suicidal Comment—What Do I Do?
Article
What sounds like a suicidal statement by a young child may mean something very different, says Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. She shares how to help them manage their strong, difficult emotions and when to seek professional help.
How Can I Help My Child Grieve, Even When He Seems Unaffected By Loss?
Article
Children's grief looks different from adults' grief. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says that understanding a child's grief, and responding in several key ways, can offer the love and support necessary for a child to cope the best they can.
How Can I Encourage My Partner to Be a More Hands-On Parent?
Article
It can feel impossible to find balance between parents, especially in the early years of raising children. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says the key is to keep communicating and make changes until you find a system that works for both of you, even if a truly equal 50/50 divide may never happen.
Advertisement
My Daughter's New Friend Sneaks Snacks From Our Fridge and Pantry, Do I Tell Her Parents?
Video
A mom turns to Reddit for advice on what sneaking food at a friend's house could imply. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says getting more information can help guide you to either offer healthy boundaries at your house or communicate concerns to the girl's parents that could end up getting her more needed support.
My Kid Has Become a Germaphobe-What Can I Do?
Article
Life in a global pandemic has brought higher anxiety for all ages, including for many children. Fortunately, there are science-based strategies parents can use at home to help their children cope with transitioning back to more normal living.
How Can I Get My Son to Stop Blaming His Younger Sibling for His Own Bad Behavior?
Article
Between the constant sibling rivalry for attention and young children's experimentation with lying, blaming a younger sibling for bad behavior is completely normal. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says you can help your child move through this phase and learn how to get his needs met in more positive ways.
Should I Throw a Blended Family Birthday Party for My Kid When I Don't Get Along With My Ex?
Article
Your child wants this party and it can be hard to know how to make a decision when what might be good for our child may not be good for us. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says that there is not a right or wrong choice as long as you are honest with your daughter and yourself.
My Kid Isn't Good at Sports, Do I Tell Him the Truth?
Article
Parents can support healthy self-esteem in children without falsely inflating self-confidence. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says you can focus on your child's love of the sport and allow other sources to give him the honest feedback.
My Eldest Child is Jealous Of How Much Attention I Give Her Younger Sibling With Special Needs
Article
Raising a child with special needs affects the whole family, and siblings often struggle with jealousy. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares some simple strategies parents can follow to help a sibling feel important, connected, and their own unique brand of special.
I'm Jealous That My Adopted Child Wants to Meet Her Birth Parents—How Can I Cope?
Article
Although adoption brings up unique parenting challenges, all parents struggle with balancing difficult emotions with our child's best interest. Processing strong emotions, connecting with our child's experience, and accessing support can help us keep our child's interest ahead of our own when that is indeed what is best for them.
Advertisement
My Neighbors' Kids Are Always Playing at My House—How Can I Set Boundaries?
Article
It's important to keep up neighborly relationships, but setting boundaries firmly and kindly will help teach your child to do the same, making an uncomfortable situation now a lesson to last a lifetime.
Can I Keep in Contact With My Ex-Husband's Family Even If He Doesn't Want Me To?
Article
Divorce is messy and complicated for everyone in the family it touches. Figuring out a new normal for you and your kids is part of the process of grieving the loss of family as you knew it, and everyone sacrifices. Keeping family connections is best, but it may have to look different, and change with time.
My Teen is Embarrassed by Me And I Don't Know What to Do
Video
It is normal for teenagers to be embarrassed by their parents, but difficult feelings and behaviors need to be addressed within the context of a close relationship. Building and maintaining this closeness takes creativity and persistence, and often, our own self-awareness.
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com