Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.

An image of a man and woman arguing and the shadows of their children in the background.

Divorce is messy and complicated for everyone in the family it touches. Figuring out a new normal for you and your kids is part of the process of grieving the loss of family as you knew it, and everyone sacrifices. Keeping family connections is best, but it may have to look different, and change with time.