Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.

You're not alone if you're worrying about what your kid is sharing on social media. Here's advice on how to talk to them about it.
As parents, we don't want to see our kids get hurt and sometimes that means from their social group. But should we tell them what to do when it comes to friendship? Here's the best way to approach this situation.
Any type of co-parenting takes communication and hard work, especially when one partner is the primary parent. But it can be tricky when one partner really doesn't agree with the other's way of doing things. Here's how to handle that.
Talking—even if it’s via video—is an incredibly helpful form of support for children. These are the ways I encourage parents to make virtual sessions most effective.
Children who struggle with confidence or have a passive style in social interactions can be at risk for being bullied. Parents can luckily help them through it and here's how.
A sense of humor serves a child well—but when pranks are misplaced, humor can go awry. Here's how to help their sense of humor shine while also teaching them how to behave in weightier moments, too.