Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.
How Can I Get My Teen to Stop Posting Inappropriate Things On Social Media?
Article
You're not alone if you're worrying about what your kid is sharing on social media. Here's advice on how to talk to them about it.
Should I Stop My Daughter From Hanging Out With a Kid I Think is a Bad Influence?
Article
As parents, we don't want to see our kids get hurt and sometimes that means from their social group. But should we tell them what to do when it comes to friendship? Here's the best way to approach this situation.
I Don't Agree With How My Partner Parents His Kid, What Can I Do?
Article
Any type of co-parenting takes communication and hard work, especially when one partner is the primary parent. But it can be tricky when one partner really doesn't agree with the other's way of doing things. Here's how to handle that.
I'm a Mom and a Therapist: Here's What Online Therapy is Like For Kids
Article
Talking—even if it’s via video—is an incredibly helpful form of support for children. These are the ways I encourage parents to make virtual sessions most effective.
How Can I Teach My Kid to Stand Up For Himself?
Article
Children who struggle with confidence or have a passive style in social interactions can be at risk for being bullied. Parents can luckily help them through it and here's how.
Your Child's Sense of Humor Could Be a Sign Of Something More Serious
Article
A sense of humor serves a child well—but when pranks are misplaced, humor can go awry. Here's how to help their sense of humor shine while also teaching them how to behave in weightier moments, too.
How Can I Get My Kid to Stop Being Defensive Whenever He's at Fault?
Article
Strong emotions can be a lot for young brains to handle, so we need to help our kids by staying in control of ours. Here's how to keep our own emotions in check while helping our little ones correct their behavior.
How Do I Get My Child to Stop Repeating Bad Behavior From Others?
Article
Kids are master mimics and it can be easy for them to pick up unpleasant behaviors, especially when others have them repeat them for laughs. Here are ways to navigate that tricky situation.
How Can I Get My Stepkids to Listen to Me?
Article
Living in blended families can bring a lot of challenges, including painful feelings that children may not know how to express. Luckily, there are ways to work together when they act out.
What Can I Do About a Teen With an Extra Bad Attitude?
Article
Teenagers are infamous for "bad attitudes," when often it's an outward sign of intense emotions they don't know how to handle. You can help your teenager and here's how.
My Son Misses His Grandparents and Nothing I Say Helps
Article
Missing family members will affect us all during a pandemic holiday season, but our kids especially need support. Here's how to help them through it.
How Can I Handle My Child's Bad Behavior Without Wanting to Scream?
Article
The more calm we are as parents, the less out of control everyone feels, which helps reduce behavior problems in children. But how can we do that? Here's how to shift from being reactive to responsive when our children act out.
My Kids Are Always Fighting When I'm Not Around, How Do I Stop It?
Article
Siblings are going to fight with or without your intervention. What should you do? Teach them negotiation and conflict resolution skills and then let them practice without you.
My Son Has ADHD, How Do I Help Him With Virtual Learning?
Article
Virtual learning can be challenging for kids with ADHD. But working closely with teachers and developing a plan can help them pay attention and participate in education, as independently as possible.
My Grandchild Acts Out and I Think Her Mom Is Too Lax With Her. Should I Step In?
Article
What a mother needs most when a young child is misbehaving is compassion and support instead of judgment. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D, says to consider how to help instead of looking only at how a child is misbehaving.
My Child is Full of Anxiety About Resuming Normal Activities, How Can I Help?
Article
Another side effect of pandemic living, anxiety over activities that used to be normal is an expected response in our children and ourselves as we navigate changing rules. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D, says we can help our children cope and get as close to "normal" life as possible.
Should I Let My Teen Travel With Her Boyfriend's Family?
Article
There is no right answer, but you need to consider your comfort level with the family, your teen, and their relationship, says Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. She shares what to consider before you let them go.
What to Say When You've Been Shamed for Your Schooling Choice During the Pandemic
Article
Important differences in how the pandemic affects our families means we make different decisions, explains Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. But she says that if we can also remember what we do have in common, we can be part of the solution instead of the problem.
How Old is Too Old for Siblings to See Each Other Naked?
Video
There is no clear age cutoff for siblings seeing each other naked, but the conversations related to deciding this are a key part of navigating puberty, explains Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.
How Do I Get My Child's Grandparents to Follow My Parenting Rules?
Article
Your parenting wants and needs must come first, even when relying on grandparents for help raising your children. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how to prioritize your requests to get them respected.
My Child Won't Stop Hitting Other Children at Daycare
Article
Aggressive behavior in young children is normal but not acceptable, says Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. Here, she explains how to work with the daycare teachers to find what works to help this phase end soon.
My Teen Is Getting Bullied by Full-Grown Adults in My Neighborhood and I Can't Seem to Stop It
Article
Adults bullying your teen need immediate intervention by you, not your child, advises Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D. This experience can be an important part of your early teen's adolescent development.
What Do I Do if My Ex is Willing to Co-Parent Well But His Partner Won't Cooperate?
Article
Investing in cooperative co-parenting is worth the time and effort for the benefit of the child, but can be a huge challenge. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how to keep building the relationship even when things get difficult.
Can I Choose Who My Child Spends Time With?
Article
Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D, says that if your parent instinct alarms you about your child's safety, it is appropriate to restrict play with other children. She explains just how to do that.
How Do I Get 'Me Time' Without Relying on Screen Time?
Article
The rules around screen time may feel overwhelming when you just need a parenting break. Parents.com's Ask Your Mom advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., explains how using the TV to get some time to recharge can benefit everyone's mental health.
