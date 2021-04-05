Emily Abbate

Agatha Achindu started a weekend workshop teaching local parents how to cook healthy, natural meals for their families while she worked a corporate tech job. Now, her company, Yummy Spoonfuls, makes fresh homemade-style cooking available to all.
Kumiko Love was in over her head with debt related to student loans, credit card spending, a divorce, and a medical accident when she got pregnant with her son. She decided to make her finances a priority and now helps others do the same.
This former stay-at-home mom found a new sense of purpose when she started logging 16-hour days making crepes. Here’s how she turned her passion into a career, plus her tips for other moms wanting to launch a small business.
By shoving imposter syndrome to the side, Chyna Pace grew a super successful catering business from the ground up.