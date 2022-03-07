Ellen Sturm Niz
11 Fun Learning Activities for 1-Year-Olds
These indoor activities are designed to boost your 1-year-old's growing skills and keep them entertained.
9 Ways to Prepare Your Child for Their First Period
Puberty is hard enough! Here's how parents can make menstruation a lot less scary for their children.
Halloween History for Kids: 7 Fun Facts to Share
Learn about the history of Halloween, and amaze your kids with your knowledge of this spooky holiday.
14 Easy Halloween Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers
Even tiny hands can make these adorable Halloween crafts—with supervision from Mom or Dad, of course.
10 Creative Halloween Craft Ideas for Kids
These Halloween craft ideas are creepy, kooky, and altogether (semi) spooky, so rest assured they'll be a hit with your child this October.
Why and How to Teach Your Kids Mindfulness
Practicing mindfulness can help kids learn to focus, manage stress, regulate emotions, and develop a positive outlook. Here's how to teach them the skill.
12 Fun Learning Activities for 2-Year-Olds
Looking for ways to entertain and educate your little one? Check out these expert-recommended indoor activities that will enhance your 2-year-old's development.
What is Free Range Parenting, and Why is It Controversial?
Free-range parenting involves giving your kids plenty of independence to instill confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Learn more about this controversial parenting method and the laws that govern it.
Even Tennis and Business Phenoms Need Baby-Care Lessons
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian may be at the top of their respective games, but the expectant couple are total newbies when it comes to baby care.
Even Tennis and Business Phenoms Need Baby-Care Lessons
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian may be at the top of their respective games, but the expectant couple are total newbies when it comes to baby care.
Must-Watch: This Dad's Dramatic Reenactment Video of His Baby Insisting to Be Held
This dad's hilarious video of multitasking while constantly holding his baby daughter is all of us.
This Single Mom Told Her Professor Why She Missed Class, and Her Response Is Going Viral
Morgan King missed class when she couldn't find child care for her young daughter, and her professor's response was the best.
Mommy Police Are Slamming Kim Kardashian West's Latest Photo of Son Saint
Article
People are really upset about what they see in the photo Kim Kardashian posted on Facebook of her son Saint in his car seat.
This Kid's Invention Could Save Children From Dying in Hot Cars
Article
A fifth-grader in Texas has sent his invention to the patent office in the hopes of preventing kids from dying in hot cars.
Steal This Mom's Low-Key Plan for the Best Summer Ever
Article
Finally, a summer plan for kids that parents can get behind: Scheduling nothing. No wonder this mama's blog post about it is going viral!
7 Ways to Design a Calming Kid's Bedroom
Article
Want your child to sleep well? Make her bedroom a soothing space.
Ambition vs. Kindness: Which Family Value Is Easier to Pass Down to Our Kids?
Article
A new study reveals parents who focus on teaching their kids certain family values are more successful in instilling them than others.
Tattooed Mother Awesomely Defends Moms' Rights to Be Real & Complicated People
Article
This mom blogger's post serves as a reminder that once women become mothers, they don't cease to be who they were before they had children.
Scary News: Number of Kids Killed by Guns Is Rising Again
Article
Nearly 1,300 kids die from gunshot wounds each year, according to a new study. The number has increased for the first time since 2006.
Single Mom Madonna Instagrammed Herself a Happy Father's Day Message
Article
Madonna wished herself a happy Father's Day on Instagram, to the delight of single moms everywhere.
Most Adults Need to Learn What This Mom Taught Her Kids About Body Fat
Article
There's no shame in the word fat, only in the verb you use with it.
7 Ways to Keep the Magic of Christmas Alive for Older Kids
Article
Because there's no reason big kids can't have just as magical of a holiday as little ones.
10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Your Baby
These cool, fun, and bizarre facts about your new bundle of joy are seriously amazing.
10 Cool Ways to Track Your Baby Bump
Check out these cute maternity photo ideas to document your growing pregnancy belly.
10 Sweet Ways to Incorporate Your Kids Into Your Wedding
Whether you're a parent who's divorced, widowed, or tying the knot for the first time, finding special ways to include your kids in your wedding will make them feel even more excited about their new family status.
Cute Pregnancy Announcement Ideas for Baby #2 (Or #3 or #4)
Just because you've already had one (or more!) babies doesn't mean your latest addition shouldn't get a special announcement. Check out these cute ways big families announced they were getting even bigger.
