Ellen Sturm Niz

These indoor activities are designed to boost your 1-year-old's growing skills and keep them entertained.
Puberty is hard enough! Here's how parents can make menstruation a lot less scary for their children.
Learn about the history of Halloween, and amaze your kids with your knowledge of this spooky holiday.
Even tiny hands can make these adorable Halloween crafts—with supervision from Mom or Dad, of course.
These Halloween craft ideas are creepy, kooky, and altogether (semi) spooky, so rest assured they'll be a hit with your child this October.
Practicing mindfulness can help kids learn to focus, manage stress, regulate emotions, and develop a positive outlook. Here's how to teach them the skill.
Looking for ways to entertain and educate your little one? Check out these expert-recommended indoor activities that will enhance your 2-year-old's development.
Free-range parenting involves giving your kids plenty of independence to instill confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Learn more about this controversial parenting method and the laws that govern it.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian may be at the top of their respective games, but the expectant couple are total newbies when it comes to baby care.
This dad's hilarious video of multitasking while constantly holding his baby daughter is all of us.
Morgan King missed class when she couldn't find child care for her young daughter, and her professor's response was the best.
People are really upset about what they see in the photo Kim Kardashian posted on Facebook of her son Saint in his car seat.
A fifth-grader in Texas has sent his invention to the patent office in the hopes of preventing kids from dying in hot cars.
Finally, a summer plan for kids that parents can get behind: Scheduling nothing. No wonder this mama's blog post about it is going viral!
Want your child to sleep well? Make her bedroom a soothing space.
A new study reveals parents who focus on teaching their kids certain family values are more successful in instilling them than others.
This mom blogger's post serves as a reminder that once women become mothers, they don't cease to be who they were before they had children.
Nearly 1,300 kids die from gunshot wounds each year, according to a new study. The number has increased for the first time since 2006.
Madonna wished herself a happy Father's Day on Instagram, to the delight of single moms everywhere.
There's no shame in the word fat, only in the verb you use with it.
Because there's no reason big kids can't have just as magical of a holiday as little ones.
These cool, fun, and bizarre facts about your new bundle of joy are seriously amazing.
Check out these cute maternity photo ideas to document your growing pregnancy belly.
Whether you're a parent who's divorced, widowed, or tying the knot for the first time, finding special ways to include your kids in your wedding will make them feel even more excited about their new family status.
Just because you've already had one (or more!) babies doesn't mean your latest addition shouldn't get a special announcement. Check out these cute ways big families announced they were getting even bigger.
