Ellen Seidman
Let's Expect Tolerance—But Make Sure Our Kids Do No Harm
Article
Parents of kids with special needs have a right to tolerance—but also need to make sure other kids are safe, as a recent lawsuit shows.
Advertisement
Take That, Doom Doctors!
Article
A new school year makes me reflect on all that Max has accomplished and overcome, despite the seemingly low expectations from his doctors.
Accepting Help When Your Child Has Special Needs (and You Need a Hand)
Article
A heartwarming story about a Texas family who received generous help to build a pool for their son with special needs reminds me that sometimes in order to best help our children or just get by, we need to ask for—and accept—assistance.
Yes, Kids With Autism Can Be Creative (But You Knew That!)
Article
New research has proven what plenty of parents already know: people with autism can have good creativity.
Back to School: What Parents of Kids With Special Needs Love...and Dread
Article
This is what I'm really looking forward to about back to school...and what I'm not!
Disability in America: More Common Than You Think
Article
Why Your Kids Should Befriend Children With Special Needs
Article
Advertisement
Sometimes Parents Need to Be On a Smartphone
Article
A Father and Son's Epic Race to Raise Money for Kids With Special Needs
Article
Why Your Kids Should Befriend Children With Special Needs
Article
Sometimes Parents Need to Be On a Smartphone
Article
A Father and Son's Epic Race to Raise Money for Kids With Special Needs
Article
RJ Mitte and the Inspiring Trend of Models With Disabilities
Article
My Problem With Studies About the Causes of Disability
Article
Advertisement
People in Wheelchairs Walk at Graduation: So Inspiring!
Article
Why Next Weekend Should Be Mother's Day, Too
Article
There Is No Age Limit on Imaginative Play
Article
Do You See My Child First...Or His Disability?
Article
5 Ways to Make Reading Fun for Special Needs Kids
Article
Toys for Kids With Special Needs
Gallery
The writer of the Parents.com blog To the Max asked parents which toys most benefited their kids with special needs this past year. These toys have encouraged children to move, communicate, manipulate their hands, be social -- and have lots of fun too.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com