Ellen Seidman

Parents of kids with special needs have a right to tolerance—but also need to make sure other kids are safe, as a recent lawsuit shows.
Advertisement
Take That, Doom Doctors!
Article
A new school year makes me reflect on all that Max has accomplished and overcome, despite the seemingly low expectations from his doctors.
A heartwarming story about a Texas family who received generous help to build a pool for their son with special needs reminds me that sometimes in order to best help our children or just get by, we need to ask for—and accept—assistance.
New research has proven what plenty of parents already know: people with autism can have good creativity.
This is what I'm really looking forward to about back to school...and what I'm not!
Advertisement