Ellen Friedrichs

Ellen Friedrichs is a health educator, writer, and mom of three kids. She recevied her MA in health education with a focus on sex education from NYU. She runs a middle and high school health education program in Brooklyn, and teaches at the City of New York's City Tech campus. Ellen is the author of the book, Good Sexual Citizenship: How to Create a (Sexually) Safer World. Her writing can also be found in places like the Washington Post, Salon, Rewire News, and HuffPost.