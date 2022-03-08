Elizabeth Pryor MD, FACOG
Fetal Development: Baby's Size
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, Is my baby growing too fast?
Postpartum Body: Menstruation
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, How long will it take to get my period after baby is born?
Q&A: Duration of Labor
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, How long does labor last if you're having your first baby?
Postpartum Birth Control: Birth Control & Breastfeeding
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, Can I take birth control pills postpartum if I plan to breastfeed my baby?
Morning-Sickness Nutrition
Article
I'm afraid that my unborn babies aren't getting enough nutrition.
Low Blood Sugar During Pregnancy
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question,, Are these unpleasant symptoms caused by low blood sugar?
Q&A: What Should I Do if My Water Breaks?
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, What should you do when your water breaks?
Douching While Pregnant
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, Is it safe to douche when you're pregnant?
Complications with Twins
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, Why do the ultrasound results keep changing?
Fluid in Baby's Kidney
Article
Is the fluid in my unborn baby's kidney a dangerous problem? Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question. 
Dormant Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, Could I possibly harbor an STD without realizing it?
Avoiding Repeat Miscarriage
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, How can I prevent myself from having another miscarriage?
Pregnancy Fitness: Intense Work-Outs
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, How can pregnancy alter my exercise regime?
Baby Kicks
Article
Dr. Elizabeth Pryor answers the question, Can intense fetal movement can cause internal injury?
No Sex Drive After Baby
Video
Not in the mood anymore since giving birth? Having no (or a low) sex drive after baby arrives is common. Here's why.
