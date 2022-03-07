Elizabeth Foy Larsen

In a time when heartbreaking news headlines and polarizing posts clog our social media feeds, it's never been more important to raise a child who is aware of and kind to others. Here's how to start.
The education gap may get all the headlines. But at these five schools, Latino students are thriving in and outside the classroom.
Want to help your school make changes? Follow this blueprint.
The hottest trend in grade-school teaching: grouping kids based on ability. Here, experts weigh in on why this approach is working.
No parent is prepared to hear those words. But it happens to dozens of families every day: There will be nearly 16,000 new cases of pediatric cancer this year. Read this inspiring story—and learn how you can help fight for more research to find a cure.
9 Ways to Raise a Global Kid
Helping your child appreciate other cultures isn't just a kind thing to do -- it'll actually help prepare her for her future.
The New American Family
The latest U.S. Census data reveal that our children will be growing up in a different world than we did. What does that mean for our kids and their future?
These parents knew things had to change -- and refused to take no for an answer.
Parents Who Change the World
From City Hall to the corridors of Congress, moms and dads just like you are making children's lives safer and happier.