Elena Donovan Mauer
Could You Get Pregnant With an IUD?
Video
Getting pregnant when you have an intrauterine device (IUD) isn't common, but it can happen. Find out the symptoms and implications of an IUD pregnancy.
Advertisement
Dry Drowning Symptoms: Know the Warning Signs in Children
Article
It's terrifying that a child can seem fine after getting out of the water, but start to have trouble breathing an hour—or even 24 hours—later. But you'll worry a lot less once you know the signs of dry drowning and how to prevent it from happening.
When to Take a Pregnancy Test
Article
How soon can you take a pregnancy test? Although you're probably anxious to know if you're expecting, your body might not be ready to tell you. We broke down the recommended timeline for getting accurate results.
How Do I Know If I'm Pregnant?
Article
Wondering if you've got a bun in the oven? Here are some telltale ways to determine whether you're expecting a baby, from very early symptoms to home pregnancy tests.
The 15 Best Amusement Parks for Kids
Gallery
Ready to plan a family trip? These 15 amusement parks are kid heaven -- and you'll like them too.
Our Favorite Easter Pregnancy Announcements
Gallery
Holidays are popular times to tell friends and family you're expecting, and Easter is no egg-ception! (Sorry -- we couldn't resist!) From sentimental to hilarious, these pregnancy announcements are all about eggs, bunnies and, of course, babies.
Our Favorite Valentine's Day Pregnancy Announcements
Gallery
What better day to tell family and friends you're expecting than on a holiday that's all about love? These 15 moms have inspiring cupid-approved ideas for making a pregnancy announcement with heart.
Advertisement
Can a Pregnancy Test Give a False Negative?
Article
You took an at-home pregnancy test, and it said you're not pregnant. But what are the chances you got a false negative pregnancy test result?
Should You Get a Pregnancy Blood Test?
Article
Wondering whether to trust an at-home pregnancy test or head to the doctor for a blood draw? Here's what you need to know if you're trying to confirm that you're pregnant.
Our Favorite Valentine's Day Pregnancy Announcements
Gallery
What better day to tell family and friends you're expecting than on a holiday that's all about love? These 15 moms have inspiring cupid-approved ideas for making a pregnancy announcement with heart.
Can a Pregnancy Test Give a False Negative?
Article
You took an at-home pregnancy test, and it said you're not pregnant. But what are the chances you got a false negative pregnancy test result?
Should You Get a Pregnancy Blood Test?
Article
Wondering whether to trust an at-home pregnancy test or head to the doctor for a blood draw? Here's what you need to know if you're trying to confirm that you're pregnant.
Is It Possible to Get a False Positive Pregnancy Test Result?
Article
You've taken a home pregnancy test, and the result is positive. But is there any chance that it could be wrong?
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com