Elena Donovan Mauer

Getting pregnant when you have an intrauterine device (IUD) isn't common, but it can happen. Find out the symptoms and implications of an IUD pregnancy.
It's terrifying that a child can seem fine after getting out of the water, but start to have trouble breathing an hour—or even 24 hours—later. But you'll worry a lot less once you know the signs of dry drowning and how to prevent it from happening.
When to Take a Pregnancy Test
How soon can you take a pregnancy test? Although you're probably anxious to know if you're expecting, your body might not be ready to tell you. We broke down the recommended timeline for getting accurate results.
How Do I Know If I'm Pregnant?
Wondering if you've got a bun in the oven? Here are some telltale ways to determine whether you're expecting a baby, from very early symptoms to home pregnancy tests.
Ready to plan a family trip? These 15 amusement parks are kid heaven -- and you'll like them too.
Holidays are popular times to tell friends and family you're expecting, and Easter is no egg-ception! (Sorry -- we couldn't resist!) From sentimental to hilarious, these pregnancy announcements are all about eggs, bunnies and, of course, babies.
What better day to tell family and friends you're expecting than on a holiday that's all about love? These 15 moms have inspiring cupid-approved ideas for making a pregnancy announcement with heart.
You took an at-home pregnancy test, and it said you're not pregnant. But what are the chances you got a false negative pregnancy test result?
Wondering whether to trust an at-home pregnancy test or head to the doctor for a blood draw? Here's what you need to know if you're trying to confirm that you're pregnant.