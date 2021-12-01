Eisa Nefertari Ulen
Eisa Nefertari Ulen
Eisa Nefertari Ulen (she/her) is author of the novel Crystelle Mourning (Atria). Her essays exploring African American culture have been widely anthologized, most recently in Who Do You Serve? Who Do You Protect? (Haymarket), which won the Social Justice/Advocacy Award for 2017 from the School Library Journal's In the Margins Book Committee. In addition to Parents, Eisa has contributed to Salon, ReadersDigest.com, TheHollywoodReporter.com, Essence, The Washington Post, Ms., Health, Ebony, The Huffington Post, Pen.org, Los Angeles Review of Books, TheRoot.com, Truthout.org, TheDefendersOnline.com, TheGrio.com, and CreativeNonfiction.org. A Pulitzer Center grantee, she is also the recipient of awards from the Frederick Douglass Creative Arts Center, the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center, and the National Association of Black Journalists.