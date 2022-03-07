Dina Roth Port
How To Stop Bedwetting: 8 Solutions for Toddlers and Children
Gallery
Worried about your child wetting the bed? Here are 8 tips and tricks to help them stop.
7 Tips to Help Kids Overcome a Fear of Needle Shots
Gallery
Is your child scared of getting shots? Here's how to reduce their anxiety before your next visit to the doctor's office.
What is Group B Strep, and How Can It Affect Your Birth Plan?
Video
Testing positive for group B strep (GBS) during pregnancy can be scary, but there's a simple treatment that can keep your baby safe. Check out our need-to-know guide.
5 Ways to Prep Your Kids for Daylight Saving Time
Article
The "spring forward/fall back" switch messes up everyone's schedule! Here's how to get your little one on track so you can all get a good night's sleep.
How to Deal With Potty Training Regression
Video
Is your potty-trained child suddenly having accidents? Find out why potty training regression happens and how to avoid it.
When to Start Potty Training Your Toddler
Article
How do you know if your child's ready to wean off of diapers? Find out the best potty training age, with expert-approved tips for transitioning to the toilet.
5 New Ways to Beat the Baby Blues
Article
Whether you're suffering from the baby blues or just having a hard day, try one of these proven positive psychology tricks to help boost your mood.
How to Afford a Baby as a Single Parent
Article
Raising a baby as a single parent can be tough, but it doesn't need to break the bank. Financial experts share smart money tips for handling parenthood on one salary.
Do Not Miss These 20 Amazing Pregnancy Milestones
Article
Sure, those nine months might all blend together, but pregnancy is actually packed with lots of little (and big!) memorable moments. Here are a few to look out for.
Pregnancy Rash: What is PUPPP?
Article
Pruritic uticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy (PUPPP) is a skin condition that can make expectant moms miserable. But is it dangerous? Find out the symptoms, risk factors, and treatments for this common pregnancy rash.
Preparing Your Older Child for a New Sibling
Gallery
If you're introducing a new sibling, help your older child or firstborn adjust to the idea of an addition to the family.
Try This Trick: Turn Your Phone Into a Baby Monitor
Article
Your complete how-to guide, plus reviews of the three best apps around.
You Have a Doctor, So Why Get a Doula?
Article
Do you really need a doula? Learn the reasons why a doula may be an essential member to have on your birth team.
Preventing Autism in Pregnancy: Is it Possible?
Article
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex condition, affecting 1 in 68 children. But can it be prevented during pregnancy? Experts weigh in on the latest research.
What to Know About Infertility in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Article
Trying to get pregnant but having difficulty? You're not alone, no matter what age you are. Although it's no secret that pregnancy risks do increase as you age, there is still good news for moms looking to conceive. Get the details about infertility at every decade, including the risks to you and your baby, and ways to boost your fertility.
Potty Training Tips for Girls
Video
When it comes to potty training girls and boys, there are more similarities than differences in toilet techniques. Find out the most effective ways to potty train your little girl.
9 Tips to Help Kids Overcome Their Fear of Doctors
Gallery
Is your child afraid of going to the doctor? We have the ways you can help toddlers deal with visits to the pediatrician.
Doulas 101: What Is a Doula?
Article
What is a doula and what does she do? Read on to learn about a doula's responsibilities and how to find one to help with your labor and delivery.
Handling Other Children's Food Allergies
Article
Follow these six steps to be better prepared for preventing and treating allergies.
8 Potty Training Do's and Don'ts
Video
As you get ready to potty train your child, keep these basic tips in mind to help you determine what you should and shouldn't do when introducing the toilet.
8 Tips to Help Kids Overcome Fear of Dentists
Gallery
Is your child scared of going to the dentist? Follow this advice to help your little one relax before the next dental checkup.
