Dina Gachman
5 Little Ways to Teach Children to Think for Themselves
Every parent hopes to raise a kid who doesn't follow the crowd, but it can be easier said than done. Here's how experts say you can help your kid be their own person.
8 Ways to Instill Manners In Your Child Without Even Trying
Manners are important, but how do you teach them to kids so they stick? Here are a few simple expert tips that'll help make manners a part of everyday life.
Why We Fart, An Explainer for Kids
If you really want to break it down and talk about farting and passing gas to your curious kids, it's best to try and explain it in terms they can understand.
25 Poop Jokes We're Convinced Were Written By Parents
Even if potty humor wasn't your thing before becoming a parent, poop jokes are a great way to stay laughing through all of the pooping that comes with parenthood. Don't believe us? Just try telling one of these.
It's Time We Stop Shaming Parents for the Way They Feed Their Babies
If you want to generate controversy, start a conversation about breastfeeding versus formula. But it's time we end that fight and stop shaming parents over the contents of their baby's meal.
The Real Mom's Guide to Getting S*%t Done When Working From Home: 6 Hilariously Effective Ways to Buy You Time
In an effort to help you stay productive and sane(ish) during the coronavirus pandemic, here are a few playful tips that will make working from home with your kids just a little bit less stressful.
The Most Important Mom Advice I Can’t Wait to Give My Son
My mother changed the way I view the world and myself with her tough love, and I plan on doing the same for my 2-year-old when he gets a little older.
