Denise Porretto

When Do Babies Laugh?
One of the most rewarding aspects of parenting is hearing your baby let out peals of laughter. Here's when to expect your baby's first laugh, and how to encourage the important developmental milestone.
Types of Baby Crawls
Is your baby using any of these popular crawling methods?
Babies need strength and coordination to grow into active toddlers. Here's what you can do to help them reach their major motor milestones.
Dirty diapers? Yes. Sleepless nights? Of course. A pimply, pointy-headed newborn—what's up with that? Let us clue you in on the biggest surprises about little babies.
Baby's First Hours
Ever wonder what happens to your infant in the hours after he's born -- and before you bring him home? Take a look.
Sleep Deprivation After Baby
After you have a baby, you'll probably need more sleep than ever before. Here's how to get it.
Genetics and Your Baby
How genetics influence your baby's looks and personality.
