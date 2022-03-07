Deborah Way

Keep your little ones busy this Turkey Day with an assortment of free, educational, and interactive Thanksgiving activities for kids. They'll stay entertained for hours as you cook Thanksgiving dinner!
Advertisement
Gather up the gang for these incredible family Halloween costume ideas, which are easy to recreate yourself.
Encourage your kids to explore, build, create, or just relax in the outdoors with these fun, creative, and inspiring ideas for your lawn.
Crafting with natural materials provides a wonderful excuse to get outside and explore. (Plus, the supplies are free!) These rustic projects will inspire plenty of fresh-air activity as your kids search for the perfect rocks and branches to paint, wrap, weave, and arrange just so.
Make a Backyard Hanging Hideaway
Article
With a few inexpensive materials, you can create an outdoor room that's just right for tea parties, secret club meetings, or games of hide-and-seek.
Hit the Trail
Gallery
Ideas for making a family hike a fun and stress-free experience.