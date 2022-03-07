David Sparrow

New mom? Here are 37 helpful nuggets of wisdom from our advisors and other Parents insiders that are sure to come in handy.
Young children are more plugged in than ever, according to a new Asurion/Parents survey. And while moms are managing kids' media use, they could be doing even more to protect them.
I'm not sure if she'll wind up joining the world's most famous kick line. But I plan to help keep the dream alive.
What did my son learn by taking care of a fake baby for 24 hours? Parenthood is nonstop (and kind of fun).
Help Your Family Get PHIT
Article
Pending legislation would allow parents to use pre-tax money to pay for physical activity expenses. Support it!
The world No. 2 tennis player promises to ditch the Australian Open if his baby arrives early.
The Common Core Is In Retreat
Article
More states are dropping or revising these new student standards, as the opt-out movement gains steam.
When my 10-year-old asked if she could start walking the three blocks to school on her own, I thought it was time to let her. But first, I had to teach her to cross the street.